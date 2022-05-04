NutriLeads, a leading health ingredients company, will be attending Vitafoods Europe 2022 to present their revolutionary immune health ingredient, BeniCaros®. Vitafoods Europe, also known as the World's Nutraceutical Event, gathers over 25,000 industry professionals from more than 120 countries. The event, held in Geneva Switzerland on May 10-12th is an opportunity for trade experts to connect, share their latest projects, and build new working relationships.
WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutriLeads, a leading health ingredients company, will be attending Vitafoods Europe 2022 to present their revolutionary immune health ingredient, BeniCaros®. Vitafoods Europe, also known as the World's Nutraceutical Event, gathers over 25,000 industry professionals from more than 120 countries. The event, held in Geneva Switzerland on May 10-12th is an opportunity for trade experts to connect, share their latest projects, and build new working relationships.
NutriLeads is excited to present BeniCaros, a clean label, natural, and clinically proven immune health ingredient that trains your immune system to be fit via a dual mode of action. BeniCaros® is the commercial name for a unique polysaccharide (fiber), also known as cRG-I (rhamnogalacturonan-I upcycled from carrot pomace). A recently published breakthrough clinical trial demonstrated that BeniCaros improved immune response and resilience in a validated Rhinovirus respiratory infection model. It can easily be integrated into a variety of dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages without affecting taste or texture.
Since its launch in 2021, BeniCaros has won the Food Ingredient Europe 2021 Health Innovation Award and was selected as a finalist for the 2022 NutraIngredients Europe Awards in the Nutrition Research Project category.
NutriLeads is thrilled to attend this event after just receiving a letter of no objections from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding their Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) application. A GRAS letter of no objections confirms the confidence that NutriLeads has in the quality & safety of the ingredient and the scientific and clinical substantiation behind BeniCaros.
To learn how BeniCaros can give your products a marketing edge with a unique selling proposition supported by differentiating validated structure-function claims visit booth E136 to meet with Erik Dam, CEO, Joana Carneiro, our new Chief Commercial Officer, and Yuliya Borre, Scientific Affairs and Communication Liaison. Daily Immunity, a commercially available product, which includes a combination of BeniCaros and zinc will also be presented in the New Product Zone.
If you are unable to attend the show, please contact NutriLeads at info@nutrileads.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to schedule a free consultation.
ABOUT NUTRILEADS
NutriLeads has been a pioneer in the health ingredients industry for nearly a decade. They are dedicated to helping consumers improve their health through the power of nutrition. To accomplish this, their primary focus is to develop a strong portfolio of natural and sustainable health ingredients. For NutriLeads, it is of the utmost importance that each of their ingredients undergo clinical and scientific testing to ensure quality, safety, and effectiveness. They take pride in positively impacting consumer health through upcycled, wholesome, science-based ingredients that won't compromise food taste or texture. For more information, visit the NutriLeads website, the Benicaros site, or check them out on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Margie Adelman
Margie.adelman@beyondbrands.org
916 220 3500
Susan Fecko
307-690-8381
SOURCE NutriLeads