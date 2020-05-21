DETROIT, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today new additions to its Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, ahead of its June 1st Virtual Conference.
The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have together to share insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.
"We're thrilled to continue to feature a diverse group of men and women who represent some of the leading investors, operators, and technologies in the cannabis industry," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.
"Few things are as important as collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the cannabis space," said Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse. "And I feel the Benzinga Advisory Council really contributes to this cause – one of Benzinga Cannabis' core missions."
New Members Of The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council
The new members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council are:
- David Cohen, CEO of Fluence by OSRAM
- David Leider, Managing Partner of FocusGrowth Capital
- Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare
- Emily Paxhia, Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management
- Jason White, CMO of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
- Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc
- Lauri Kibby, CFO of King's Garden
- Morgan Paxhia, Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management
These new members add to the already impressive roster of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council:
- Al Harrington, 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Viola Brands
- Alan Brochstein, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures
- Barrington Miller, Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange
- Beth Stavola, CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF) (IAN)
- Codie Sanchez, Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital
- Dave Bocchi, Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners
- Everett Knight, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company (VLNCF) (VLNS)
- Javier Hasse, Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, CEO of El Planteo
- Jim Kirsch, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners
- Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) (TRUL)
- Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis
- Lori Ferrara, Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures
- Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands
- Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis
- Tahira Rehmatullah, President of T3 Ventures
What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?
The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.
Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
About Benzinga Events: The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector. Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns on a virtual format this June 1st.