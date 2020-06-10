DETROIT, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today new additions to its Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, ahead of its August 18 Detroit + Virtual event.
The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have come together to share insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.
"We're very excited to continue to add diversity to our Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council. These people are the leading investors, operators, and voices of the cannabis industry," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.
Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse continued, "The latest additions to our Advisory Council bring even more diversity and industry experience to an already impressive lineup. With more than 25 cannabis experts on board, the Council has become an influential institution in the cannabis space. We look forward to continuing to build up this initiative, building bridges among people, and incentivizing collaboration."
New Members Of The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council
The new members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council are:
- John Salley, NBA champion and co-founder of Deuces22
- Rachael Rapinoe, former soccer player and CEO of Mendi
- Shawn Credle, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Pineapple Inc.
- Nicholas Vita, co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Columbia Care
- Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna (AVCN) LATAM
These new members add to the already impressive roster of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council:
- Al Harrington, 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Viola Brands
- Alan Brochstein, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures
- Barrington Miller, Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange
- Beth Stavola, CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF) (IAN)
- Codie Sanchez, Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital
- Dave Bocchi, Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners
- Everett Knight, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company (VLNCF) (VLNS)
- Javier Hasse, Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, CEO of El Planteo
- Jim Kirsch, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners
- Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) (TRUL)
- Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis
- Lori Ferrara, Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures
- Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands
- Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis
- Tahira Rehmatullah, President of T3 Ventures
- David Cohen, CEO of Fluence by OSRAM (OSAGY)
- David Leider, Managing Partner of FocusGrowth Capital
- Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare
- Emily Paxhia, Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management
- Jason White, CMO of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
- Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc
- Lauri Kibby, CFO of King's Garden
- Morgan Paxhia, Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management
What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?
The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.
Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
About Benzinga Events: The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.