FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced five presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held from June 22- 24, 2020.
Two presentations feature outputs of the BERG Interrogative Biology® platform. One focuses on BERG's Interrogative Biology® discovered oncology target BPM 42522, its lead molecule, and mechanism of action leading to its anti-cancer properties. The other highlights validation of the BERG pan-cancer model by an independent study (Behan FM et al., (Nature, 2019 Apr 10). Three other presentations demonstrate the translational impact from current collaborations with institutions including BIDMC/Harvard, Stanford University and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences along with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
"We are making significant advances with BERG's Interrogative Biology® platform, by partnering with several thought leaders in the field of oncology at the upcoming AACR meeting," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This week, we will present the preliminary results of a lead molecule that modulates BPM 42522, as a direct result from BERG's platform as well. None of this would be possible without the continued support of our partners around the world."
"BERG's pioneering work in analyzing large molecular datasets with Bayesian Artificial Intelligence for identification of therapeutic targets with high translational potential, clearly illustrates the impact of our work in improving drug discovery as well as the success rates of our developments," said Professor Vikas P. Sukhatme, M.D., Sc.D., Dean of the Emory School of Medicine, Chief Academic Officer of Emory Healthcare, and a member of BERG's Scientific Advisory Board.
Presentation Details at the AACR Virtual Meeting :
Presentation title
Abstract title/number
Presenters
Date/time
Identification of Molecular Targets 2
Interrogative Biology® platform identifies a ubiquitin pathway and its utilitiy in cancer is supported by small molecule modulators
Abstract # 2943/17
Stephane Gesta, Shefali Sharma, Pragalath Sundararajan, Mingshu Huang, Kayleigh Gray, Maria Nastke, Arcan Guven, Anne Diers, Shiva Kazerounian, Suwagmani Hazarika, Eric M. Grund, Vivek K. Vishnudas, Niven R. Narain, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan
June 22, 2020
9:00am-6:00pm
Virtual Meeting II: E-Posters
Mechanisms of Drug Action 3
BPM31510, a Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) containing lipid nanodispersion, enhances radiation effects to prolong survival in a rodent glioblastoma model
Abstract # 2968/15
Jiaxin Sun, Milton Merchant, Anne R. Diers, Shiva Kazerounian, Stephane Gesta, Niven R. Narain, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, Seema Nagpal, Lawrence Recht
June 22, 2020
9:00am-6:00pm
Virtual Meeting II: E-Posters
Recent Biomarker Discovery Techniques
Impact of hemolysis on multi-omic pancreatic cancer biomarker discovery: Derisking precision medicine biomarker development
Abstract # 2860/14
Michael A. Kiebish, Punit Shah, Valerie Bussberg, Vladimir Tolstikov, Rick Searfoss, Kennedy Ofori-Mensa, Eric M. Grund, Abena Darkway, Emily Y. Chen, Bennett Greenwood, Ellaine Adu Ntoso, Leonardo Rodrigues, Mia Liu, Elder Granger, Chas Bountra, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, A J. Moser, Niven R. Narain
June 22, 2020
9:00am-6:00pm
Molecular Classification of Tumors for Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutic Outcomes 2
Integrated proteomic and informatic assessment of ER+HER2- and ER-/HER2-breast tumors
Abstract # 5311/20
Guisong Wang, Punit Shah, Vladimir Tolstikov, Praveen-Kumar Raj-Kumar, Jiafang Liu, Lori A. Sturtz, J. Leigh Fantacone-Campbell, Rebecca Zingmark, Jeffrey A. Hooke, Mary L. Cutler, Kris Richardson, Leonardo Rodrigues, Valerie Bussberg, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, Niven R. Narain, Hai Hu, Michael A. Kiebish, Albert J. Kovatich, Craig D. Shriver
June 22, 2020
9:00am-6:00pm
Virtual Meeting II: E-Posters
Identification of Molecular Targets 2
Benchmarking targets from cancer models using causal interference based drug-target and phenotype identification (Interrogative Biology®) cross-validates "high-priority" targets identified in CRISPR-CAS9 screen
Abstract #2929/3
Leonardo O. Rodrigues, Lixia Zhang, Poornima Tekumalla, Stephane Gesta, Vivek K. Vishnudos, Michael A. Kiebish, Niven R. Narain, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan
June 22, 2020
9:00am-6:00 pm
Virtual Meeting II: E-Posters
About BERG
BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.
