Bemcentinib selected as first candidate to be tested through new ACCORD study The Phase II clinical trial initiative to rapidly investigate bemcentinib's efficacy and safety in hospitalised COVID-19 patients Study to be funded by the UK Department of Health and Social Care and UK Research and Innovation Study to be managed by CRO, IQVIA BerGenBio will be hosting a webcast at 10.00 CEST tomorrow (see details below)