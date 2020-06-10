PITTSFIELD, Mass., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire County (MA) Sheriff, Thomas Bowler, today announced the successful implementation of Video Connect technology through their partnership with Securus Technologies. The implementation of Video Connect Sessions went live on May 19th as a key part of the county's commitment to improving the wellbeing of incarcerated individuals by providing them with the tools necessary to see and connect with their loved ones, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is part of our job to help prepare the incarcerated for reentry and maintaining ongoing communications with loved ones plays a vital role in success when they're released," said Sheriff Bowler. "It was a priority for us to fast track this program for our population given the circumstances, as we've been forced to halt in-person visitation to keep people safe. We needed a solution quickly, and Securus made it happen."
Due to suspended in-person visits, Securus Technologies stepped in to quickly deploy its technology, completing the task within six weeks. Working with the engineering team for the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office to help run cable and equipment for the technology, Securus was able to streamline and expedite this process.
"Across the country, we are seeing a renewed focus on correctional communications. With new safety and security protocols implemented by facilities, it was critical that this infrastructure was installed and made available quickly," said Russell Roberts, Chief Growth Officer, Securus Technologies. "We have a great partnership with Sheriff Bowler and his staff—and we share in their commitment to address the unique needs of incarcerated individuals through these difficult times to ensure access to vital communication technologies."
Video Connect sessions are offered throughout the day and available for incarcerated individuals to use on seven terminals that are appropriately spaced for social distancing in the facility contact visitor room, which is no longer being used for in-person visitations. Family and friends can log into their Securus account to schedule a Video Connect session with their incarcerated loved ones and host the session through the Securus mobile app using an Android or iOS mobile device, or use a computer or laptop. The facility will also be implementing SecureView tablets this summer, which will be available to rent by incarcerated individuals for $5.00 a month through the Securus MakeMine Program.
The Berkshire County Jail and House of Corrections currently houses 168 individuals. The communication technology is monitored for safety purposes, a standard practice shared by all correctional facilities.
About Berkshire County Sheriff's Department:
The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is the largest law enforcement agency in Berkshire County. Located in Pittsfield, MA. The Sheriff's Office oversees the county Jail and House of Correction and Regional 911 Dispatch Center. We currently hold dual accreditation with the American Correctional Association as well as the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. The 30 towns and 2 cities in Berkshire County are encompassed within 946 square miles of rural, mountainous terrain. The Sheriff offers an array of support services to all law enforcement agencies in the county to include: K-9 Unit, Mounted Unit, Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, Mobile Command Center, Traffic Control Trailer, Electronic sign-boards and portable light towers. Partnerships involving Sheriff's Deputies include: Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, US Marshalls Task Force, FBI Western MA Gang Task Force, Anti-Crime Unit, Special Response Team, and Pittsfield Student Resource Center. The Sheriff's Office is headed by Sheriff Thomas Bowler, who was elected Sheriff in 2010 after serving over 24 years with the Pittsfield Police Department as a detective. The Sheriff oversees a staff of over 200 employees, and manages an annual operating budget of $18.5 million.
About Securus Technologies LLC:
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, an Aventiv Technologies company, serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®.