CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate has joined the firm. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate is the market leader in the Beverly, Morgan Park and Mt. Greenwood neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois as well as the village of Evergreen Park, Illinois, where their office is located at 3580 W. 95th Street. In 2020, their closed sales volume exceeded $104 million. Founder Bill Biros joined Glass in making the announcement.
Glass said, "It's really an honor to welcome Bill and his wonderful agents to our company. It's always a joy to recognize excellence in real estate and the reputation that the Biros name carries throughout Chicago and the southwest suburbs is truly impressive and a great fit for us as we expand our services into important new communities."
"It's been a pleasure to get to know Bill and find that we are kindred spirits in how we value agents, their clients and our local communities," said Mark Pasquesi, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. He continued, "After all, real estate is a local business and the Biros name is synonymous with good will in the neighborhoods they serve. Similar to our company, Biros agents work in the neighborhoods they call home and are active, involved and respected community members. We welcome Bill and his agents to our company and look forward to joining forces to offer real estate consumers in the southwest suburbs the best possible real estate experience."
Pasquesi noted that Biros Real Estate agents have been a part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for many years, so they are familiar with the national and global benefits of the organization. With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, they will also have access to a network of 1,400 agents and 24 offices, additional training and coaching support, and in-house lending, title and insurance.
Bill Biros, Founder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate, said, "This is an exciting day. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is an incredible organization, and my agents, many who have been with me more than 30 years, will benefit from even more opportunities as a result. People have always been the secret to my company's success - good people who value professionalism and integrity. Diane and Mark share these same values and I'm delighted that my company will now be part of a larger real estate family. I expect it to thrive moving forward as part of a growing organization, while maintaining its deep roots in our local neighborhoods."
Laura Freeman will continue as Managing Broker of the office. She will also join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago leadership team. Bill Biros will continue to be active in the office as a broker, mentor and founder. Biros Real Estate was founded in 1982, affiliated with Prudential Real Estate in 1996 and became Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate in 2014. The firm has enjoyed being the market leader in the communities they serve for more than 30 years.
This is the second expansion Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago has announced in 2021. On January 5th, 2021, they acquired Live Here Chicago, the boutique residential listing and sales firm that formed a new division called Live Here Rental Group.
The Evergreen Park office is located at 3580 W. 95th Street. To reach the office, call 708.422.0011. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands.
