Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite, REALTORS® Joins Forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Pasquesi, President of Brokerage for Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite, REALTORS® will join forces with them in June. The firm's 12 agents, including Michele Nixon, Victoria Holmes, Cassandra Dunn, Jennifer Vonesh, Stephanie Merritt, Heather Bejda, Charity Kane, Tamara Schuster, David Samolej, Mary Blohm, Anntonette Williams and John Postlewaite will add to the very successful group of agents at the BHHS Chicago office in downtown Naperville. The office is located at 564 S. Washington Street, Suite 203.
Pasquesi said, "We are pleased to unite the BHHS Elite agents with our own to better serve the Naperville and surrounding markets. This is a terrific group of brokers that is already using the BHHS global platform and will now have the additional coaching, marketing, technology and resources offered by BHHS Chicago."
Michele Nixon, Managing Broker of BHHS Elite, said, "We are delighted to join BHHS Chicago, one of the top brokerages in the Chicago area. As a result, my agents will be connected to more agents in more markets and that translates into more opportunities for them. I know that they will proudly adopt the Move Confidently anthem and use it to help their clients on their residential real estate journeys."
The Naperville office of BHHS Chicago is managed by Joe Stacy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, with the assistance of Yvonne Mortimer, Operations Manager. Michele Nixon will become Associate Managing Broker of the BHHS Chicago Naperville office.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
The Naperville office is located at 564 S. Washington Street, Suite 203 and can be reached by calling 630.548.1800. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
Media Contact
Liz Dominello, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-2749, ldominello@bhhschicago.com
Daisy Danao, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-0747, ddanao@bhhschicago.com
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago