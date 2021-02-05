ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHS) celebrated the opening of its GATEWAY Historic College Park Office with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included top BHHS GA executives, media, realtors, and local politicians.
"I am thrilled to celebrate the expansion of our footprint into Historic College Park," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "Under Wendy's leadership, this office is sure to flourish and serve as a tremendous asset to the surrounding community."
"We at Prosperity are passionate about increasing homeownership within this community and intend to provide products and programs to ensure successful homeownership," said Tim Wilson, CEO of Prosperity Mortgage. "This has been a vision of ours for years and, with Wendy as S.V.P. and Managing Broker, we have an unbeatable team."
Guests at the event included BHHS GA President & CEO, Dan Forsman; Prosperity Mortgage CEO, Tim Wilson; BHHS GA Regional Manager & S.V.P., DeAnn Golden; College Park City Manager, Renee Coakley; and City Councilmen, Tom Carpenter, Artie Jones, and Ken Allen.
Located at 1876 Princeton Ave, College Park, GA 30337, in the heart of College Park's Historic District - the 1.5 story, 6,176-square-foot office offers a welcoming environment and industry-leading technology for agents, clients, and community members to connect.
"With its central location, many attractions, and diverse and welcoming community – College Park boasts small-town charm and comfort with the convenience of metropolitan living," says Senior Vice President and Managing Broker, Wendy Allen. "We're excited to provide home buyers and sellers in this rapidly growing community with the expertise, service, and global marketing power that only HomeServices can offer."
In the office, Senior Vice President and Managing Broker, Wendy Allen, will lead the sales strategy and enhance the BHHS brand experience for 23 agents and clients in the South Fulton area. As BHHS continues to be a top-rated real estate company in Georgia, its new College Park office's opening marks its expansion into one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the state.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has over 1,600 associates and 26 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area. The company generated over $4.4 billion in sales volume and 11,606 transaction sides in 2020. Trendgraphix reports that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is ranked #1 in home sales for the Greater Metro Atlanta area. Led by president and CEO Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/ high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit http://www.BHHSGA.com.
