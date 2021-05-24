NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation1, a leading provider of real estate technology and data services for brokerages, franchises, and MLSs across North America, has been selected by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, to provide its international real estate website solution and robust syndication services. This relationship marks entry into international real estate services for Constellation1.
The new website and syndication services improves Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' offerings to their international franchisees, enabling it to better serve international clients and display listings from across its international network, in one location on global.bhhs.com. Over the coming months, more franchisees will join the site. Additionally, Constellation1 will manage syndication of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices international listings to listing syndication resources, such as Adwerx, Zillow, Juwai.com and several others globally.
"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a strong presence in both the North American and international real estate markets and we're pleased that it selected Constellation1 for our unmatched expertise in real estate data services," said Andrew Binkley, President of Constellation1. "This is an exciting opportunity for Constellation1 to expand its services into international markets."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sought an established and dedicated website and data services provider to support its goal of achieving expansive coverage and connectivity to the international real estate market in one central location, online.
"Constellation1 was able to resolve a significant pain point we had for gathering, aggregating, and sharing international listing data," stated Mike Fortes, VP Solution Strategy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' parent company, HSF Affiliates LLC. "Their technical team's expertise enabled us to get this initiative up and running in a short period of time. Now, we can easily engage any of our brokerages to share listing data globally."
This is a significant step for Constellation1, powered by a dedicated team of nearly 150 experts. In addition to data services covering more than 500 MLSs across North America and expertise in normalizing and cleansing real estate listings and MLS data; its award-winning website solutions, including mobile CRM and property search tools; Constellation1 also solves real estate business needs in the accounting, commissions and transactions space.
About Constellation1
Constellation1 provides front office, back office and data services to real estate brokerages, franchises, MLSs, and technology vendors across North America. Constellation1 is your source for real estate technology. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc. and its subsidiaries and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and India, and represented more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.
Media Contact
Kim Koraca, Constellation1, 5197495995, kim.koraca@constellation1.com
SOURCE Constellation1