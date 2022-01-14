ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with over 2,000 agents and $8 billion in annual sales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Bray as the company's regional vice president for central Maryland.
"We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of Joe's talent and ambition join our company," said Baltimore Metro and Coastal Maryland Regional President Terri Bracciale. "His experience in management, and as a former member of one of Baltimore's top-performing real estate sales teams, uniquely position him as the perfect person to lead our company's hub in central Maryland. With his industry knowledge, management skills, marketing savvy and wide business network, Joe is poised to support the agents in his offices and help take them—and our company—to the next level."
In his previous career as an agent, Bray developed a reputation as the go-to real estate professional in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding areas, where he (along with his team) consistently placed among the top 10 in county and state rankings. Bray also spends much of his time serving in volunteer roles, including as a board member at Lighthouse Christian Academy and as a coach for various youth sports teams on Kent Island.
"I'm excited to take this next step in my career," Bray said. "As a former sales professional with almost a decade in the field, I've walked the shoes of an agent. Now, as a regional management leader, my goal is to be here for my agents and offices—to give them the highest level of support, guide their professional development, and encourage them to go after their professional goals."
Bray graduated from Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md. with degrees in finance and marketing. He currently lives with his family in Stevensville, Md., and can be reached via email at Joseph.Bray@penfedrealty.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and nearly 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.
