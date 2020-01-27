BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) reported that fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased to $0.51 per share in 2019, compared to $0.31 in 2018. Core earnings per share improved to $0.70 from $0.69 for these respective periods. Quarterly results benefited from Berkshire's initiatives in 2019, including business repositioning strategies and completing an acquisition. Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes merger and restructuring charges, as well as results of discontinued operations.
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- $0.51 GAAP EPS; $0.70 Core EPS
- GAAP ROA 0.78%; Core ROA 1.08%
- 3.11% net interest margin
- 53.7% efficiency ratio
- 0.17% net loan charge-offs/average loans
- 0.31% non-performing assets/assets
CEO Richard Marotta stated, "Berkshire's fourth quarter profitability measures were the best of the year. We completed the systems integration of acquired operations, further trimmed non-strategic assets, and reduced higher cost wholesale funds. Measures of liquidity, capital, and asset quality improved quarter-over quarter. Additional capital was returned to shareholders through stock repurchases and we are now announcing a 4% dividend increase beginning in 2020. Our shares produced a 26% total shareholder return for the year, based on the year-end stock price."
Mr. Marotta continued, "Our Be FIRST social responsibility commitment is at the heart of our efforts to transform our communities and future-proof the company. In November, we were recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with the 2019 Citizens Award, in the category of Top Corporate Steward- Small – Middle Market Business. Last week, for the first time, we announced our inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index highlighting our commitment to human capital management, diversity, and ensuring gender equality. We recently opened our first Reevx Labs, a community co-working space in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. In these Labs, entrepreneurs and non-profits connect with peers to pursue their missions and access our MyBankers for support of their financial needs. I'm proud of the recognition that our teams are earning as we evolve our company with a focus on purpose driven performance."
Mr. Marotta concluded, "We are announcing that eight of our proven leaders have been promoted to the new position of Regional President to serve our eight regional markets. In this role, they will drive our market positioning, enhance our performance, and maintain active community leadership roles. Reporting to Bank President Sean Gray, they will lead our top priority efforts around our Be FIRST values and commitment to being a 21st century community bank."
DIVIDEND INCREASED
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2020 and payable on February 28, 2020. This is a 4% increase compared to the prior $0.23 dividend per common share. This dividend equates to a 3.1% annualized yield based on the $31.35 average closing price of Berkshire's common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019. Effective for the same dates, the Board also approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock to $0.48 per share.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets decreased by $0.3 billion, or 2%, to $13.2 billion in the fourth quarter. The Company released targeted investments and loan balances in accordance with its strategic initiatives and its community focus. The sale of approximately $50 million of commercial aircraft loans was completed during the quarter, together with $30 million in other commercial balances which were held for sale at the previous quarter-end. Total deposits decreased by 1% primarily due to a decrease in retail time balances as interest rates declined. A $318 million year-end increase in payroll related balances offset a $256 million decrease in brokered time deposits. The measure of loans/deposits improved to 92% at year-end, the ratio of equity/assets improved to 13.3%, and the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible equity/tangible assets improved to 9.2%. Non-performing assets were 0.31% of total assets and accruing delinquent loans were 0.54% of total loans at year-end. The ratio of the loan loss allowance to total loans ended the year at 0.67% compared to 0.68% at the start of the year. Berkshire repurchased 815,628 common shares during the fourth quarter at an average price of $31.26 per share. Book value per share improved to $34.65 at year-end, increasing by 4% for the year. The non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per common share increased by 7% for the year to $22.56. Subsequent to year-end, 521,400 common shares were issued for the conversion of approximately half of the outstanding participating preferred shares in accordance with the contracted conversion terms. The common equivalent impact of these shares has previously been included in operating results per share.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased to $0.51 per share in 2019, compared to $0.31 in 2018. Core earnings improved to $0.70 per share compared to $0.69 for these respective periods. The non-GAAP measures of core earnings and earnings per share are reconciled to GAAP measures on pages F-9 and F-10 of the financial tables.
GAAP return on assets was 0.78% in the final quarter of the year, and GAAP return on equity was 5.9%. The non-GAAP financial measure of core earnings resulted in core ROA of 1.08%, and core return on tangible common equity of 13.1%. These core measures were the highest results for the year. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio improved to 53.7% in 2019 from 54.9% in 2018.
Many measures of revenue and expense, and average common shares, increased year-over-year due to the impact of the acquisition of SI Financial Group on May 17, 2019. Fourth quarter net revenue from continuing operations increased year-over-year by 6% to $115 million. The contribution from purchase accounting accretion decreased to $5 million from $8 million. Non-interest income in 2019 also benefited from seasonally higher loan sale gains on SBA loan originations and $1.4 million in gains on other commercial loan sales, as well as higher deposit related fees including the acquired SI Financial operations. The net interest margin decreased year-over-year by 30 basis points to 3.11% including a 13 basis point decrease in the contribution from purchase accounting accretion. The remaining decrease in the margin before accretion reflected the impact of lower interest rates on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet, including increased prepayment activity. Other contributing factors included competitive spreads and recent changes in the Company's liquidity management. The fourth quarter provision for loan losses decreased year-over-year to $5 million from $7 million. Net loan charge-offs measured 0.17% in both of these periods, and the provision exceeded charge-offs in both periods.
Total fourth quarter non-interest expense decreased by 13% year-over-year due to lower non-core expenses. Core non-interest expense was essentially flat year-over-year, with most of the incremental cost of acquired operations offset by efficiency measures undertaken by the Company during the year. Core non-interest expense decreased by 3% compared to the linked quarter. Operations in the most recent period included a $1.4 million benefit from FDIC insurance expense rebates which were completed during the quarter. Full time equivalent staff in continuing operations totaled 1,550 positions at year-end 2019. Combined full time equivalent staff in continuing operations reported by both Berkshire and SI Financial totaled 1,769 positions at year-end 2018. The effective tax rate in 2019 declined from 2018 due to lower pre-tax income in 2019, along with other changes in the Company's operations. The full year tax rate declined year-over-year to 18% from 21%, and the fourth quarter effective tax rate declined to 13% from 19%. The core tax rate in the most recent quarter was 18%.
The total net after-tax adjustment to earnings for non-core items in the most recent quarter was $0.19 per share, including net charges of $0.14 from discontinued operations and $0.05 related to merger and restructuring charges, together with unrealized equity security gains. Discontinued operations comprise the Company's national mortgage banking operations which are held for sale. The Company recorded a fourth quarter pre-tax charge of $9.5 million for these operations, reflecting an operating loss due to seasonally lower revenue and a $4.5 million write-down of mortgage servicing rights at year-end. Fourth quarter mortgage banking fees totaled $7 million in 2019 compared to $6 million in 2018. Due to the decision to sell the FCLS operations, they are accounted for as discontinued in the financial statements, and most references to revenue and expense refer to continuing operations and exclude FCLS revenue and expense.
REGIONAL PRESIDENTS
Berkshire has announced that the individuals below have been appointed to Regional President in each of its markets, leading its top priority efforts around its Be FIRST values and commitment to being a 21st century community bank.
- Jeannine Cimino – Mid Atlantic
- David (Matt) Emprimo – Berkshire County/VT
- Cristina Feden – Eastern CT/RI
- James Hickson – Pioneer Valley/ CT
- Paul Kelly – Central MA
- Malia Lazu – Eastern MA
- James Morris – Capital/Albany NY
- Christopher Papayanakos – Central NY
The Regional Presidents are proven Berkshire leaders in a variety of disciplines, including commercial, retail and executive management. In this role, they will report to Sean Gray, Berkshire Bank President, and they will drive Berkshire's market positioning, enhance its performance, and maintain active community leadership roles.
BE FIRST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE
Berkshire is committed to delivering purpose driven performance. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking to be a values-based brand for all its stakeholders at www.berkshirebank.com/csr.
Responsible & Sustainable Business Policy – As part of Berkshire Bank's efforts to build a more socially responsible and values driven company, the Bank implemented a new Responsible & Sustainable Business Policy. The policy enhances the Company's risk management and social responsibility practices with a focus on long-term sustainable performance.
US Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation honored Berkshire Bank with the 2019 Citizens Award, in the category of Top Corporate Steward- Small – Middle Market Business, for its Be FIRST Commitment, the company's comprehensive corporate responsibility, culture, social impact and sustainability strategy. The Citizens Awards honor businesses for their significant positive impact in communities around the world, making them one of the most prestigious honors in corporate citizenship.
Bloomberg Gender Equality Index – Berkshire Bank's focus on diversity, ensuring gender equality and pay equity was highlighted as Bloomberg announced the company would be included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality. Through disclosure of gender-related metrics, Berkshire Bank provided a comprehensive look at its investment in workplace gender equality reflecting a high level of overall performance.
Fostering Sustainable Communities & Reducing the Wealth Gap –The Company continued its commitment to closing the wealth gap so that all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, have equal opportunity for upward economic mobility, improving the business climate in communities where the bank operates. Berkshire Bank Foundation provided $2,886,558 in grant funding to support 612 organizations in 2019 and the company's XTEAM® employee volunteer program achieved a 100% participation rate for the fourth consecutive year impacting more than one million people with their volunteer efforts.
Reevx Labs- The Bank recently opened its first Reevx Labs in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Reevx Labs is part of the Bank's continued commitment to bettering the community and revolutionizing the banking experience. Reevx Labs feature a series of free co-working spaces for the community with the goal of creating spaces where entrepreneurs and non-profits can connect with their peers and access the bank's MyBankers for support of their financial needs, as they pursue their missions. Each Reevx Labs will take on a unique approach informed by the needs of the community, providing opportunities to build solutions together.
BACKGROUND
Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank which is transforming into a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $13.2 billion in assets.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are several factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, and discontinued operations. Merger costs consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. Merger costs in 2018 and 2019 are primarily related to the acquisitions of Commerce Bancshares Corp. and SI Financial Group. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Restructuring costs also include severance and consulting expenses related to the Company's strategic review. They also include costs related to the consolidation of branches, including two branches in the fourth quarter of 2019 and eight branches for the full year of 2019. Discontinued operations are the Company's national mortgage banking operations for which the Company is pursuing sale opportunities. In 2018, the Company recorded $8 million in charges related to the restructuring of banking systems vendor relationships. The Company recorded a $3 million cost in 2018 for the settlement of an existing legal proceeding with a plaintiff claiming to be representing a class of depositors. Non-core charges in 2018 also included a $1.5 million net charge related to the CEO transition.
Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. References to organic growth and organic change exclude balances acquired in bank mergers.
TABLE
INDEX
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
F-1
Selected Financial Highlights
F-2
Balance Sheets
F-3
Loan and Deposit Analysis
F-4
Statements of Income
F-5
Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
F-6
Average Yields and Costs
F-7
Average Balances
F-8
Asset Quality Analysis
F-9
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend)
F-10
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)
At or for the Quarters Ended (1)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019 (2)
2019
2018
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings per common share, diluted
$ 0.51
$ 0.44
$ 0.52
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
Core earnings per common share, diluted (3)
0.70
0.46
0.65
0.60
0.69
Total book value per common share
34.65
34.36
34.05
33.75
33.30
Tangible book value per common share (3)
22.56
22.42
22.25
21.66
21.15
Market price at period end
32.88
29.29
31.39
27.24
26.97
Dividends per common share
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.22
Dividends per preferred share
0.46
0.46
0.46
0.46
0.44
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)
Return on assets
0.78
%
0.67
%
0.79
%
0.78
%
0.47
%
Core return on assets (3)
1.08
0.71
1.01
0.92
1.07
Return on equity
5.90
5.12
6.07
5.97
3.61
Core return on equity (3)
8.09
5.35
7.67
7.00
8.09
Core return on tangible common equity (3)
13.12
8.74
12.21
11.44
13.21
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (5)(6)
3.11
3.22
3.19
3.17
3.41
Fee income/Net interest and fee income from continuing operations
18.11
17.61
16.20
17.56
15.59
Efficiency ratio (3)
53.66
53.37
56.41
59.54
54.88
CHANGE (Year-to-date)
Total commercial loans (organic, annualized)
(7)
%
(9)
%
(10)
%
(3)
%
6
%
Total loans (organic, annualized)
(9)
(9)
(9)
(4)
9
Total deposits (organic, annualized)
0
2
6
8
3
Total net revenues from continuing operations (compared to prior year)
4
4
1
3
17
Earnings per common share (compared to prior year)
(14)
(26)
(20)
(7)
65
Core earnings per common share (compared to prior year)(3)
(14)
(18)
(9)
(8)
32
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)
Total assets
$ 13,212
$ 13,532
$ 13,653
$ 12,173
$ 12,212
Total earning assets
11,912
12,174
12,343
11,039
11,140
Total securities
1,770
1,861
1,905
1,881
1,919
Total loans
9,502
9,719
9,942
8,947
9,043
Allowance for loan losses
64
62
62
62
61
Total intangible assets
599
602
603
551
552
Total deposits
10,336
10,423
10,566
9,166
8,982
Total shareholders' equity
1,759
1,772
1,779
1,577
1,553
Net income
25.8
22.6
25.4
23.6
14.3
Core income (3)
35.3
23.7
32.1
27.7
32.0
Purchase accounting accretion
5.1
4.8
3.2
1.3
8.2
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
0.17
%
0.92
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.31
0.28
0.27
0.26
0.28
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
0.67
0.64
0.63
0.69
0.68
Loans/deposits
92
93
94
98
101
Shareholders' equity to total assets
13.31
13.10
13.03
12.95
12.72
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3)
9.19
9.05
9.01
8.83
8.59
(1)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.
(2)
The Company acquired SI Financial Group, Inc. on May 17, 2019.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6)
The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.17%, 0.16%, 0.11%, 0.05%, 0.30%.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 105,447
$ 121,629
$ 100,972
Short-term investments
470,382
180,466
82,217
Total cash and short-term investments
575,829
302,095
183,189
Trading security
10,769
11,145
11,212
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
41,556
59,596
56,638
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,311,555
1,369,604
1,399,647
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
357,979
364,675
373,763
Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities
48,019
56,049
77,344
Total securities
1,769,878
1,861,069
1,918,604
Loans held for sale
36,664
204,900
2,183
Commercial real estate loans
4,034,269
4,028,461
3,400,221
Commercial and industrial loans
1,840,508
1,845,086
1,980,046
Residential mortgages
2,685,472
2,838,657
2,566,424
Consumer loans
942,179
1,006,437
1,096,562
Total loans
9,502,428
9,718,641
9,043,253
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(63,575)
(62,230)
(61,469)
Net loans
9,438,853
9,656,411
8,981,784
Premises and equipment, net
120,398
123,195
106,500
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Goodwill
553,762
554,704
518,325
Other intangible assets
45,615
47,198
33,418
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
227,894
227,085
190,609
Deferred tax asset, net
56,106
49,543
42,434
Other assets
234,783
263,464
120,926
Assets from discontinued operations
152,188
242,279
114,259
Total assets
$ 13,211,970
$ 13,531,943
$ 12,212,231
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 1,884,100
$ 1,887,621
$ 1,603,019
NOW and other deposits
1,492,569
1,267,057
1,122,321
Money market deposits
2,528,656
2,478,947
2,245,195
Savings deposits
841,283
831,972
724,129
Time deposits
3,589,369
3,957,721
3,287,717
Total deposits
10,335,977
10,423,318
8,982,381
Senior borrowings
730,501
904,149
1,428,298
Subordinated borrowings
97,049
96,991
89,518
Total borrowings
827,550
1,001,140
1,517,816
Other liabilities
261,559
301,647
149,519
Liabilities from discontinued operations
28,320
33,614
9,597
Total liabilities
11,453,406
11,759,719
10,659,313
Preferred shareholders' equity
40,633
40,633
40,633
Common shareholders' equity
1,717,931
1,731,591
1,512,285
Total shareholders' equity
1,758,564
1,772,224
1,552,918
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 13,211,970
$ 13,531,943
$ 12,212,231
Net common shares outstanding
49,585
50,394
45,417
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)
LOAN ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized Change %(1)
(in millions)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Acquired Savings
December 31, 2018
Quarter ended
Year to Date
Total commercial real estate
$ 4,034
$ 4,029
$ 624
$ 3,400
0
%
0
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,841
1,845
244
1,980
(1)
(19)
Total commercial loans
5,875
5,874
868
5,380
0
(7)
Total residential mortgages
2,685
2,839
375
2,566
(22)
(10)
Home equity
381
394
58
377
(13)
(14)
Auto and other
561
612
2
720
(34)
(22)
Total consumer loans
942
1,006
60
1,097
(25)
(20)
Total loans
$ 9,502
$ 9,719
$ 1,303
$ 9,043
(9)
%
(9)
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) The acquired balances for Savings Institute are as of May 17, 2019.
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized Change % (1)
(in millions)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Acquired Savings Institute Balances (2)
December 31, 2018
Quarter ended
Year to Date
Demand
$ 1,884
$ 1,887
$ 258
$ 1,603
(1)
%
1
%
NOW and other
1,493
1,267
138
1,122
71
21
Money market
2,529
2,479
190
2,245
8
4
Savings
841
832
164
724
4
(6)
Time deposits
3,589
3,958
585
3,288
(37)
(9)
Total deposits
$ 10,336
$ 10,423
$ 1,335
$ 8,982
(3)
%
0
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) The acquired balances for Savings Institute are as of May 17, 2019.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest and dividend income from continuing operations
Loans
$ 110,915
$ 111,576
$ 448,927
$ 406,222
Securities and other
14,526
15,119
60,586
59,672
Total interest and dividend income
125,441
126,695
509,513
465,894
Interest expense from continuing operations
Deposits
28,797
23,811
115,193
78,364
Borrowings
5,311
10,118
29,062
31,330
Total interest expense
34,108
33,929
144,255
109,694
Net interest income from continuing operations
91,333
92,766
365,258
356,200
Non-interest income from continuing operations
Mortgage banking originations
172
148
788
635
Loan related income
7,056
5,087
24,374
23,155
Deposit related fees
8,264
7,131
31,352
29,806
Insurance commissions and fees
2,471
2,479
10,957
10,983
Wealth management fees
2,239
2,287
9,353
9,447
Total fee income
20,202
17,132
76,824
74,026
Other
75
1,666
1,438
3,557
Securities gains/(losses), net
1,734
(3,023)
4,389
(3,719)
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
1,351
-
1,351
460
Total non-interest income
23,362
15,775
84,002
74,324
Total net revenue from continuing operations
114,695
108,541
449,260
430,524
Provision for loan losses
5,351
6,716
35,419
25,451
Non-interest expense from continuing operations
Compensation and benefits
35,355
34,927
140,906
134,019
Occupancy and equipment
10,798
9,366
39,586
36,927
Technology and communications
6,702
6,103
26,523
27,147
Marketing and promotion
1,046
1,224
4,474
4,697
Professional services
2,288
3,302
10,798
7,343
FDIC premiums and assessments
471
1,488
3,861
5,734
Other real estate owned and foreclosures
4
1
154
68
Amortization of intangible assets
1,582
1,202
5,783
4,934
Merger, restructuring and other expense
5,713
16,006
28,046
22,144
Other
6,328
6,754
29,726
23,880
Total non-interest expense
70,287
80,373
289,857
266,893
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$ 39,057
$ 21,452
$ 123,984
$ 138,180
Income tax expense
6,421
4,384
22,463
28,961
Net income from continuing operations
$ 32,636
$ 17,068
$ 101,521
$ 109,219
(Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income taxes
$ (9,514)
$ (3,884)
$ (5,539)
$ (4,767)
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(2,629)
(1,075)
(1,468)
(1,313)
Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations
$ (6,885)
$ (2,809)
$ (4,071)
$ (3,454)
Net income
$ 25,751
$ 14,259
$ 97,450
$ 105,765
Preferred stock dividend
240
229
960
918
Income available to common shareholders
$ 25,511
$ 14,030
$ 96,490
$ 104,847
Basic earnings per common share:
Continuing Operations
$ 0.65
$ 0.37
$ 2.06
$ 2.37
Discontinued Operations
(0.14)
(0.06)
(0.08)
(0.08)
Total
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
$ 1.98
$ 2.30
Diluted earnings per common share:
Continuing Operations
$ 0.65
$ 0.37
$ 2.05
$ 2.36
Discontinued Operations
(0.14)
(0.06)
(0.08)
(0.07)
Total
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
$ 1.97
$ 2.29
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
50,494
46,061
49,263
46,024
Diluted
50,702
46,240
49,421
46,240
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Interest and dividend income from continuing operations
Loans
$ 110,915
$ 118,371
$ 113,990
$ 105,651
$ 111,576
Securities and other
14,526
15,354
15,248
15,458
15,119
Total interest and dividend income
125,441
133,725
129,238
121,109
126,695
Interest expense from continuing operations
Deposits
28,797
31,501
28,273
26,622
23,811
Borrowings
5,311
5,353
9,370
9,028
10,118
Total interest expense
34,108
36,854
37,643
35,650
33,929
Net interest income from continuing operations
91,333
96,871
91,595
85,459
92,766
Non-interest income from continuing operations
Mortgage banking originations
172
292
278
46
148
Loan related income
7,056
6,493
4,822
6,003
5,087
Deposit related fees
8,264
8,705
7,525
6,858
7,131
Insurance commissions and fees
2,471
2,895
2,738
2,853
2,479
Wealth management fees
2,239
2,325
2,348
2,441
2,287
Total fee income
20,202
20,710
17,711
18,201
17,132
Other
75
609
(216)
970
1,666
Securities gains/(losses), net
1,734
87
17
2,551
(3,023)
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
1,351
-
-
-
-
Total non-interest income
23,362
21,406
17,512
21,722
15,775
Total net revenue from continuing operations
114,695
118,277
109,107
107,181
108,541
Provision for loan losses
5,351
22,600
3,467
4,001
6,716
Non-interest expense from continuing operations
Compensation and benefits
35,355
37,272
34,779
33,500
34,927
Occupancy and equipment
10,798
9,893
9,449
9,446
9,366
Technology and communications
6,702
6,849
6,715
6,257
6,103
Marketing and promotion
1,046
1,006
1,155
1,267
1,224
Professional services
2,288
2,282
3,953
2,275
3,302
FDIC premiums and assessments
471
-
1,751
1,639
1,488
Other real estate owned and foreclosures
4
150
(2)
2
1
Amortization of intangible assets
1,582
1,526
1,475
1,200
1,202
Merger, restructuring and other expense
5,713
4,163
11,155
7,015
16,006
Other
6,328
7,870
6,138
9,390
6,754
Total non-interest expense
70,287
71,011
76,568
71,991
80,373
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$ 39,057
$ 24,666
$ 29,072
$ 31,189
$ 21,452
Income tax expense
6,421
4,007
5,118
6,917
4,384
Net income from continuing operations
$ 32,636
$ 20,659
$ 23,954
$ 24,272
$ 17,068
(Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income taxes
$ (9,514)
$ 2,747
$ 2,082
$ (854)
$ (3,884)
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(2,629)
790
588
(217)
(1,075)
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
$ (6,885)
$ 1,957
$ 1,494
$ (637)
$ (2,809)
Net income
$ 25,751
$ 22,616
$ 25,448
$ 23,635
$ 14,259
Preferred stock dividend
240
240
240
240
229
Income available to common shareholders
$ 25,511
$ 22,376
$ 25,208
$ 23,395
$ 14,030
Basic earnings per common share:
Continuing Operations
$ 0.65
$ 0.40
$ 0.49
$ 0.52
$ 0.37
Discontinued Operations
(0.14)
0.04
0.03
(0.01)
(0.06)
Total
$ 0.51
$ 0.44
$ 0.52
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
Diluted earnings per common share:
Continuing Operations
$ 0.65
$ 0.40
$ 0.49
$ 0.52
$ 0.37
Discontinued Operations
(0.14)
0.04
0.03
(0.01)
(0.06)
Total
$ 0.51
$ 0.44
$ 0.52
$ 0.51
$ 0.31
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
50,494
51,422
48,961
46,113
46,061
Diluted
50,702
51,545
49,114
46,261
46,240
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED - (F-6)
Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Earning assets
Loans:
Commercial real estate
4.80
%
4.92
%
5.01
%
4.91
%
5.40
%
Commercial and industrial loans
5.35
5.58
5.79
5.83
5.97
Residential mortgages
3.61
3.73
3.74
3.74
3.72
Consumer loans
4.38
4.55
4.52
4.45
4.52
Total loans
4.52
4.67
4.76
4.73
4.94
Securities
3.31
3.41
3.38
3.46
3.34
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
3.15
4.11
3.37
3.59
3.74
Total earning assets
4.27
4.45
4.51
4.49
4.64
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
NOW and other
0.54
0.61
0.66
0.65
0.59
Money market
1.18
1.27
1.27
1.23
1.10
Savings
0.14
0.13
0.15
0.18
0.16
Time
1.97
2.02
2.06
2.07
1.93
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.35
1.43
1.44
1.44
1.31
Borrowings
2.77
3.12
2.92
2.85
2.67
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.48
1.57
1.66
1.65
1.55
Net interest spread
2.79
2.88
2.85
2.84
3.09
Net interest margin
3.11
3.22
3.19
3.17
3.41
Cost of funds (1)
1.23
1.32
1.41
1.41
1.31
Cost of deposits
1.11
1.18
1.18
1.19
1.07
(1) Cost of funds includes all deposits and borrowings.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED - (F-7)
Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Assets
Loans
Commercial real estate
$ 4,056,244
$ 3,998,144
$ 3,716,130
$ 3,377,902
$ 3,373,936
Commercial and industrial loans
1,768,039
1,951,205
2,056,384
1,986,792
1,921,361
Residential mortgages
2,758,676
2,849,216
2,711,348
2,556,299
2,539,592
Consumer loans
974,889
1,035,893
1,064,579
1,079,583
1,112,433
Total loans (1)
9,557,848
9,834,458
9,548,441
9,000,576
8,947,322
Securities (2)
1,752,968
1,846,985
1,893,298
1,895,768
1,933,891
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
444,622
309,897
117,029
67,367
51,827
Total earning assets (3)
11,755,438
11,991,340
11,558,768
10,963,711
10,933,040
Goodwill and other intangible assets
601,192
603,762
555,606
550,966
552,206
Other assets
737,396
668,218
593,917
557,442
494,377
Assets from discontinued operations
176,251
204,339
192,466
115,721
101,464
Total assets
$ 13,270,277
$ 13,467,659
$ 12,900,757
$ 12,187,840
$ 12,081,087
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
NOW and other
$ 1,085,485
$ 1,111,637
$ 1,053,335
$ 963,043
$ 920,225
Money market
2,688,766
2,624,639
2,474,071
2,378,496
2,339,699
Savings
835,209
838,445
780,797
736,707
728,853
Time
3,827,175
4,158,688
3,593,022
3,429,375
3,229,521
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,436,635
8,733,409
7,901,225
7,507,621
7,218,298
Borrowings
853,911
805,035
1,415,614
1,351,834
1,566,478
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,290,546
9,538,444
9,316,839
8,859,455
8,784,776
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
1,898,045
1,864,964
1,673,560
1,538,767
1,579,013
Other liabilities
302,665
267,922
215,704
192,119
127,370
Liabilities from discontinued operations
32,285
28,206
18,434
13,962
8,854
Total liabilities
11,523,541
11,699,536
11,224,537
10,604,303
10,500,013
Preferred shareholders' equity
40,633
40,633
40,633
40,633
40,633
Common shareholders' equity
1,706,103
1,727,490
1,635,587
1,542,904
1,540,441
Total shareholders' equity
1,746,736
1,768,123
1,676,220
1,583,537
1,581,074
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 13,270,277
$ 13,467,659
$ 12,900,757
$ 12,187,840
$ 12,081,087
Supplementary data
Total average non-maturity deposits
$ 6,507,505
$ 6,439,685
$ 5,981,763
$ 5,617,013
$ 5,567,790
Total average deposits
10,334,680
10,598,373
9,574,785
9,046,388
8,797,311
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
1,934
1,826
1,882
1,809
1,763
Total average tangible equity (4)
1,145,544
1,164,361
1,120,614
1,032,571
1,028,868
(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations.
(4) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-8)
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$ 20,119
$ 15,829
$ 19,366
$ 18,513
$ 20,372
Commercial and industrial loans
11,373
12,224
9,256
5,614
6,003
Residential mortgages
3,343
3,062
3,579
2,341
2,217
Consumer loans
4,805
5,191
3,570
4,038
3,834
Total non-accruing loans
39,640
36,306
35,771
30,506
32,426
Other real estate owned
-
-
154
-
-
Repossessed assets
858
1,003
874
742
1,209
Total non-performing assets
$ 40,498
$ 37,309
$ 36,799
$ 31,248
$ 33,635
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.42%
0.37%
0.36%
0.34%
0.36%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.31%
0.28%
0.27%
0.26%
0.28%
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$ 62,230
$ 62,156
$ 62,038
$ 61,469
$ 58,457
Charged-off loans
(4,485)
(23,524)
(3,966)
(4,579)
(4,029)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
479
998
617
1,147
325
Net loans charged-off
(4,006)
(22,526)
(3,349)
(3,432)
(3,704)
Provision for loan losses
5,351
22,600
3,467
4,001
6,716
Balance at end of period
$ 63,575
$ 62,230
$ 62,156
$ 62,038
$ 61,469
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
0.67%
0.64%
0.63%
0.69%
0.68%
Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans
160%
171%
174%
203%
190%
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ (1,419)
$ (2,759)
$ (1,235)
$ (752)
$ (1,357)
Commercial and industrial loans
(1,495)
(18,850)
(995)
(1,580)
(1,538)
Residential mortgages
(351)
(140)
(139)
(95)
(108)
Home equity
(67)
(71)
(300)
(257)
(116)
Auto and other consumer
(674)
(706)
(680)
(748)
(585)
Total, net
$ (4,006)
$ (22,526)
$ (3,349)
$ (3,432)
$ (3,704)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.17%
0.92%
0.14%
0.15%
0.17%
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.35%
0.41%
0.15%
0.15%
0.18%
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS
30-89 Days delinquent
0.25%
0.26%
0.20%
0.22%
0.27%
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
0.29%
0.29%
0.28%
0.23%
0.22%
Total accruing delinquent loans
0.54%
0.55%
0.48%
0.45%
0.49%
Non-accruing loans
0.42%
0.37%
0.36%
0.34%
0.36%
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
0.96%
0.92%
0.84%
0.79%
0.85%
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Net income
$ 25,751
$ 22,616
$ 25,448
$ 23,635
$ 14,259
Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)
(1,734)
(87)
(17)
(2,551)
3,023
Adj: Merger and acquisition expense
3,611
3,802
9,711
1,609
2,792
Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense
2,102
361
1,444
5,406
1,822
Adj: Legal settlements
-
-
-
-
3,000
Adj: Systems vendor restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
8,379
Adj: Loss/(income) from discontinued operations before income taxes
9,514
(2,747)
(2,082)
854
3,884
Adj: Income taxes
(3,910)
(281)
(2,385)
(1,223)
(5,185)
Total core income (2)
(A)
$ 35,334
$ 23,664
$ 32,119
$ 27,730
$ 31,974
Total revenue from continuing operations
$ 114,695
$ 118,277
$ 109,107
$ 107,181
$ 108,541
Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)
(1,734)
(87)
(17)
(2,551)
3,023
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total core revenue (2)
(B)
$ 112,961
$ 118,190
$ 109,090
$ 104,630
$ 111,564
Total non-interest expense from continuing operations
$ 70,287
$ 71,011
$ 76,568
$ 71,991
$ 80,373
Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)
(5,713)
(4,163)
(11,155)
(7,015)
(4,614)
Less: Legal settlements
-
-
-
-
(3,000)
Less: Systems vendor restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
(8,379)
Core non-interest expense (2)
(C)
$ 64,574
$ 66,848
$ 65,413
$ 64,976
$ 64,380
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(D)
$ 13,270
$ 13,468
$ 12,901
$ 12,188
$ 12,081
Total average shareholders' equity
(E)
1,747
1,768
1,676
1,584
1,581
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
(F)
1,146
1,164
1,121
1,033
1,029
Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)
(G)
1,105
1,124
1,080
992
988
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(H)
1,159
1,170
1,176
1,026
1,001
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(I)
1,119
1,130
1,136
986
961
Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)
(J)
12,613
12,930
13,051
11,623
11,660
Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)
(K)
49,585
50,394
51,045
45,522
45,417
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(L)
50,702
51,545
49,114
46,261
46,240
Core earnings per common share, diluted(2)
(A/L)
$ 0.70
$ 0.46
$ 0.65
$ 0.60
$ 0.69
Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
22.56
22.42
22.25
21.66
21.15
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(H)/(J)
9.19
9.05
9.01
8.83
8.59
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
0.78
%
0.67
0.79
%
0.78
0.47
%
Core return on assets (2)
1.08
0.71
1.01
0.92
1.07
GAAP return on equity
5.90
5.12
6.07
5.97
3.61
Core return on equity (2)
(A/E)
8.09
5.35
7.67
7.00
8.09
Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
(A+O)/(G)
13.12
8.74
12.21
11.44
13.21
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
(C-O)/(B+M+P)
53.66
53.37
56.41
59.54
54.88
Net interest margin
3.11
3.22
3.19
3.17
3.41
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)
(M)
$ 2,503
$ 2,382
$ 2,381
$ 684
$ 1,787
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)
(N)
(1,996)
(1,942)
(1,938)
(579)
(1,610)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(M+N)
507
440
443
105
177
Intangible amortization
(O)
$ 1,582
$ 1,526
$ 1,475
$ 1,200
$ 1,202
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(P)
1,934
1,826
1,882
1,809
1,763
(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.
Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due
to rounding.
(5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,
assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.
(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully
taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The
Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.
(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic
rehabilitation and low-income housing.
(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED - (F-10)
At or for the Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Net income
$ 97,450
$ 105,765
Adj: Net securities(gains)/losses (1)
(4,389)
3,719
Adj: Merger and acquisition expenses
18,733
8,930
Adj: Restructuring expense and other
9,313
1,362
Adj: Legal settlements
-
3,000
Adj: Systems vendor restructuring costs
-
8,379
Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
5,539
4,767
Adj: Income taxes
(7,799)
(7,102)
Total core income (2)
(A)
$ 118,847
$ 128,820
Total revenue from continuing operations
$ 449,260
$ 430,524
Adj: Net securities(gains)/losses (1)
(4,389)
3,719
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
-
(460)
Total core revenue(2)
(B)
$ 444,871
$ 433,783
Total non-interest expense from continuing operations
$ 289,857
$ 266,893
Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)
(28,046)
(10,752)
Less: Legal settlements
-
(3,000)
Less: Systems vendor restructuring costs
-
(8,379)
Core non-interest expense (2)
(C)
$ 261,811
$ 244,762
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(D)
$ 12,961
$ 11,769
Total average shareholders' equity
(E)
1,694
1,546
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
(F)
1,116
991
Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)
(G)
1,076
950
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(H)
1,159
1,001
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(I)
1,119
961
Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)
(J)
12,613
11,660
Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)
(K)
49,585
45,417
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(L)
49,421
46,231
Core earnings per common share, diluted(2)
(A/L)
$ 2.40
$ 2.79
Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
22.56
21.15
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(H)/(J)
9.19
8.59
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
0.75
%
0.90
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/D)
0.93
1.12
GAAP return on equity
5.75
6.84
Core return on equity (2)
(A/E)
7.01
8.33
Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
(A+O)/(G)
11.35
13.84
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
(C-O)/(B+M+P)
55.63
53.64
Net interest margin
3.17
3.40
Supplementary data
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)
(M)
$ 7,950
$ 5,876
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)
(N)
(6,455)
(4,822)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(M+N)
1,495
1,054
Intangible amortization
(O)
5,783
4,934
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(P)
7,451
7,423
(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption
of ASU 2016-01.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.
Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data
due to rounding.
(5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of
intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.
(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully
taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The
Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.
(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in
historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.
(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.