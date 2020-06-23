FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), a middle market private equity firm headquartered in Foster City, California, today announced the additions to the investment team of Kevin Yu as a Vice President and Ming Dai as an Associate.
Kevin Yu will focus on evaluating and executing investment opportunities as a member of the Industrials investment team. Mr. Yu has more than 10 years of private equity and M&A experience. Prior to joining Bertram, Mr. Yu most recently worked on the investment team at ORIX Capital Partners, a North American middle market private equity fund focused on the industrials, telecom, and business services sectors. Prior to Orix, Mr. Yu was with ShoreView Industries, a $1.3 billion AUM private equity firm focused on the lower middle market. Mr. Yu also worked within the M&A / Corporate Development teams at Google and UnitedHealthGroup. Mr. Yu received his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management and his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Minnesota.
"Kevin's experience in both private equity and corporate development are well-matched to our buy and build strategy," said Tim Heston, Partner at Bertram Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Bertram team."
Additionally, Ming Dai joins the firm's Consumer investment team. Prior to Bertram, Mr. Dai spent two years in investment banking with Morgan Stanley's Consumer Retail Group in Hong Kong. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society.
"Ming brings excellent technical discipline and real-world deal experience to our team," said Ryan Craig, Partner at Bertram Capital. "We expect that his contributions will be significant."
About Bertram Capital
Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $1.7B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5SM is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.