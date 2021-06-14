DALLAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 17 years, Best Facility Services ("Best") has been providing janitorial and facility maintenance services throughout Texas. Best specializes in servicing single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and education. President, Mark Borge was looking for a partner to enhance the organization with more resources and technology "The industry expertise that The Facilities Group team possesses is exactly what we need to accelerate Best's growth. I am excited to be joining The Facilities Group family of companies, while continuing to operate as a partner at Best", Borge stated.
"The proven processes, strong leadership and culture instilled by Mark and his team at Best, was a perfect match for The Facilities Group. We are confident with the additional services available through this partnership, we will continue Best's success in the Texas markets", stated Bryson Raver, Chief Executive Officer of The Facilities Group.
The Best transaction continues The Facilities Group's momentum in the facility maintenance and janitorial industry, marking the fifth completed transaction in the last seventeen months. Best joins one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the United States, with additional acquisitions expected in 2021.
The Facilities Group – The Facilities Group partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while maintaining brand legacy and driving high powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit http://www.thefacilitiesgroup.com
Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth. Revolent is distinct because we intentionally built our enterprise to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and its stakeholders driven by our experience, capital, and professional network. We combine a long-term hold period, with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit http://www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com
