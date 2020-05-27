HANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company's results were adversely impacted by operational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "In the first quarter of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we focused our efforts on three key priorities: ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers, rapidly resuming operations, and committing our resources to the global fight against COVID-19. These efforts could not have been accomplished without the extraordinary efforts of our employees, franchisees, suppliers and partners. As we entered the second quarter, all of our business lines had swiftly returned to normal operations, and I am pleased to report that the demand for our integrated supply chain and logistics services are robust as consumer purchasing habits have shifted deeper online. Our fundamentals are strong with continued high growth in e-commerce, a laser-sharp focus on increased operational efficiencies, and our plans to streamline sales and marketing in addition to general and administrative functions, all of which can drive improved profitability in 2020.
Strategically, we continued to optimize our logistics networks during the quarter by further improving route planning and automation, integrating our comprehensive solutions to create revenue and cost synergies, and enhancing overall quality of service. In addition, we are exploring ways to sharpen our strategic focus, with one potential option being the spin-off of certain business units that are in early stages of development with the intent of moving the company to profitability while allowing those units to independently raise capital for future growth," concluded Mr. Chou.
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "While the COVID-19 outbreak brought many unique challenges to our business, we are witnessing a strong recovery and rebound. In the first quarter, however, our Net Loss widened as parcel and freight volume along with associated costs were negatively impacted by prolonged work stoppages and travel restrictions. Despite these factors, our balance sheet remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaling over RMB4.2 billion at the end of the quarter. As the impact from the pandemic subsides, we are confident in the long-term operating profitability of our core logistics and supply chain businesses."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020:
- Revenue was RMB5,465.5 million (US$771.9 million), a decrease of 20.5% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to disruptions in our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to our customers through downward price adjustments.
- Gross Loss was RMB176.6 million (US$24.9 million), compared to gross profit of RMB292.7 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to loss of revenue and extra costs incurred due to the pandemic. Gross Margin was negative 3.2%, a decrease of 7.5 percentage points YoY.
- Net Loss was RMB750.8 million (US$106.0 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB233.4 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Loss(1)(2) was RMB712.1 million (US$100.6 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB208.4 million in the same period of 2019.
- Diluted EPS(3) was negative RMB1.91 (US$0.27), compared to negative RMB0.60 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3)(4) was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.26), compared to negative RMB0.53 in the same period of 2019.
- EBITDA(3)(5) was negative RMB616.5 million (US$87.1 million), compared to negative RMB101.1 in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(6) was negative RMB580.3 million (US$82.0 million), compared to negative RMB79.1 in the same period of 2019.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGIC UPDATES(6)
Core Logistics and Supply Chain
The Company's results were adversely impacted by business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in mid-January, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in travel restrictions and quarantines in China that negatively affected the Company's operations and caused lower productivity from late January to late March. By the end of March, recovery of the Company's services across China had been completed, including the reopening of all hubs, sortation centers and Cloud order fulfillment centers (OFC), as well as the resumption of all businesses.
Aside from mobilizing its workforces and partners to maintain service and ensure health and safety during the pandemic, the Company's key strategic focuses during the quarter included:
- Optimization of logistics and supply chain network: the Company improved its transportation efficiency for both express and freight by capacity sharing. In addition, the Company continued to enhance automation for its hubs and sortation centers to drive down unit costs.
- Emphasis on synergies across business units: the Company stressed the e-commerce aspect of its transportation service as well as its supply chain management business. This helped the Company to achieve strong business-to-consumer (B2C) order growth during the quarter.
- Improvement of service quality: the Company continued to improve quality of services by enhancing network flexibility, density of last-mile service outlets, and customer experience.
BEST Express - Parcel volume decreased by 1.9% YoY compared to an overall market increase of 3.2 %(7). While it is the Company's annual practice to shut down the majority of services over the Chinese New Year holiday period to allow franchisees to return home to celebrate, this year's work stoppage was extended by over one month beyond the Chinese New Year holiday period due to the pandemic. Daily volume rebounded in late March as recovery accelerated, partially offsetting declines in February and early March. Despite challenging operating conditions, average cost per parcel decreased by 14.0% YoY.
BEST Freight - Freight volume decreased by 15.3% YoY in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was caused by the extended work stoppages after the Chinese New Year holiday period, in addition to deceleration of manufacturing activities and disruption of supply chains that reduced demand for business-to-business freight services. Since late March, when businesses began to return to normal operations in China, freight volume has rebounded sharply with strong demand.
BEST Supply Chain Management - Total number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) orders fulfilled increased by 34.9% YoY. The increase was due to strong demand for online shopping and strategic shift to grow franchised cloud OFC business. The number of franchised OFCs increased by 28.5% YoY to 302. However, Business-to-Business (B2B) orders decreased due to temporary pandemic-related business closure of our customers.
BEST UCargo - The number of registered drivers on the UCargo mobile app more than tripled YoY to 209,537. Total number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform decreased by 6.4% YoY due to severe disruptions in supply chains and travel restrictions across China.
BEST Capital - As of March 31, 2020, BEST Capital had provided financing solutions to 11,159 trucks in total, a quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") increase of 5.0% compared to December 31, 2019.
BEST Store+
Demand for Store+ services was robust during the pandemic as more membership and franchised stores went online for procurement and fulfillment. Gross margin per order fulfilled continued to improve YoY despite challenging operating conditions as a result of the Company's strategy of focusing on quality of orders. Total number of orders fulfilled decreased by 4.6% YoY due to decline in orders from temporary pandemic-related closure of self-operated WoWo stores. These order declines were offset by increased orders from membership and franchised stores.
BEST Global
Global continued with strong momentum in Southeast Asia. Parcel volume in Thailand increased by 96.3% QoQ to 5.11 million, while parcel volume in Vietnam increased by 46.0% QoQ to 3.73 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YoY
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2019 VS
2020 VS
Express Parcel Volume
950,498
1,340,540
1,315,525
41.0%
(1.9%)
Freight Volume (Tonne in
985
1,268
1,074
28.8%
(15.3%)
Supply Chain Management
45,345
61,964
83,596
36.7%
34.9%
UCargo Number of
39
120
112
208.5%
(6.4%)
Store+ Total Number of
587
556
530
(5.4%)
(4.6%)
Global Parcel Volume in
-
237
8,840
-
3,624.3%
Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report
On May 7, 2020, the Company released its second ESG report, which can be accessed via the following link: http://www.best-inc.com/2019ESGReportIIvPUB.pdf.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Core logistics and
Express
4,267,959
62.1%
3,366,687
475,467
61.6%
(21.1%)
Freight
987,930
14.4%
683,520
96,532
12.5%
(30.8%)
Supply Chain
534,637
7.8%
407,592
57,563
7.5%
(23.8%)
UCargo
441,187
6.4%
380,549
53,744
7.0%
(13.7%)
Capital
48,392
0.7%
48,485
6,847
0.9%
0.2%
Total core logistics
6,280,105
91.4%
4,886,833
690,153
89.4%
(22.2%)
Store+
553,522
8.1%
462,835
65,365
8.5%
(16.4%)
Global
40,947
0.6%
115,788
16,352
2.1%
182.8%
Total Revenue
6,874,574
100%
5,465,456
771,870
100.0%
(20.5%)
Core Logistics and Supply Chain
- Express Service Revenue decreased by 21.1% YoY to RMB3,366.7 million (US$475.5 million) from RMB4,268.0 million, primarily due to a 19.6% YoY decrease in average selling price (ASP) per parcel and a 1.9% YoY decrease in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is attributable to competitive market dynamics and the pass-through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to customers.
- Freight Service Revenue decreased by 30.8% YoY to RMB683.5 million (US$96.5 million) from RMB987.9 million, primarily due to a 15.3% YoY decrease in freight volume, and the pass-through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to customers which contributed to a 18.3% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 23.8% YoY to RMB407.6 million (US$57.6 million) from RMB534.6 million, primarily due to pandemic-related decrease in B2B service revenue.
- BEST UCargo Revenue decreased by 13.7% YoY to RMB380.5 million (US$53.7 million) from RMB441.2 million, due to decreases in the number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform.
- BEST Capital Revenue increased by 0.2% YoY to RMB48.5 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB48.4 million.
BEST Store+ - Revenue decreased by 16.4% YoY to RMB462.8 million (US$65.4 million) from RMB553.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from self-operated WoWo, membership and franchised stores due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.
BEST Global - Revenue increased by 182.8% YoY to RMB115.8 million (US$16.4 million) from RMB40.9 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Thailand and Vietnam.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
% of Revenue
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
US$
% of
Change
Core logistics and
Express
(4,137,708)
96.9%
(3,491,321)
(493,069)
103.7%
6.8ppts
Freight
(954,715)
96.6%
(816,435)
(115,302)
119.4%
22.8ppts
Supply Chain Management.
(513,054)
96.0%
(404,446)
(57,119)
99.2%
3.2ppts
UCargo
(432,681)
98.1%
(373,039)
(52,683)
98.0%
(0.1ppts)
Capital
(12,640)
26.1%
(7,057)
(997)
14.6%
(11.5ppts)
Total for core logistics
(6,050,798)
96.3%
(5,092,298)
(719,170)
104.2%
7.9ppts
Store+
(483,445)
87.3%
(401,475)
(56,699)
86.7%
(0.6ppts)
Global
(47,625)
116.3%
(148,318)
(20,947)
128.1%
11.8ppts
Total Cost of Revenue
(6,581,868)
95.7%
(5,642,091)
(796,816)
103.2%
7.5ppts
Cost of Revenue was RMB5,642.1 million (US$796.8 million) or 103.2% of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB6,581.9 million or 95.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase of 7.5 percentage points in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and additional costs incurred due to the pandemic.
Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne
Three Months Ended
% Change
(in RMB, unless otherwise noted)
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
YoY
Express:
Average Cost Per Parcel
3.09
2.65
(14.0%)
Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel
0.82
0.69
(16.1%)
Average Labor Cost Per Parcel
0.29
0.26
(8.8%)
Average Lease Cost Per Parcel
0.13
0.15
14.8%
Average Other Cost Per Parcel
0.17
0.15
(13.3%)
Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel
1.68
1.40
(16.4%)
Freight:
Average Cost Per Tonne
752.7
759.9
1.0%
Average Transportation Cost Per Tonne
365.2
309.1
(15.4%)
Average Labor Cost Per Tonne
107.9
114.7
6.3%
Average Lease Cost Per Tonne
69.7
99.8
43.3%
Average Other Cost Per Tonne
52.3
72.9
39.4%
Average Last-mile Cost Per Tonne
157.6
163.4
3.7%
- Express Service Average Cost per Parcel decreased by 14.0%, primarily attributable to lower last-mile, transportation, and labor costs, offset by a temporary increase in fixed costs per parcel due to the pandemic.
- Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne increased by 1.0% YoY, primarily due to a temporary increase in costs per tonne caused by the pandemic, offset by a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees.
Gross Loss was RMB176.6 million (US$24.9 million), compared to gross profit of RMB292.7 million in the same quarter of 2019; Gross Margin was negative 3.2%, compared to positive 4.3% in the same quarter of 2019.
Operating Expenses
The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.
Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% of Revenue
Selling, General and
(480,344)
7.0%
(519,496)
(73,367)
9.5%
2.5ppts
Adjusted for SBC
(19,582)
0.3%
(34,237)
(4,835)
0.6%
0.3ppts
Adjusted Selling, General
(460,762)
6.7%
(485,259)
(68,532)
8.9%
2.2ppts
Research and
(54,019)
0.8%
(60,315)
(8,518)
1.1%
0.3ppts
Adjusted for
(2,176)
0.0%
(1,354)
(191)
0.0%
(0ppts)
Adjusted Research and
(51,843)
0.8%
(58,961)
(8,327)
1.1%
0.3ppts
Total Operating Expenses
(534,363)
7.8%
(579,811)
(81,885)
10.6%
2.8ppts
Adjusted for
(21,758)
0.3%
(35,591)
(5,026)
0.6%
0.3ppts
Adjusted Total
(512,605)
7.5%
(544,220)
(76,859)
10.0%
2.5ppts
Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB485.3 million (US$68.5 million) or 8.9% of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB460.8 million or 6.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to an one-time increase in bad-debt provision of approximately RMB27 million resulting from adopting ASC 326 Estimate Credit Loss, and additional investment of approximately RMB10 million in Global operations, partially offset by the decrease of SG&A expenses from our core logistics and supply chain businesses.
Adjusted Research and Development Expenses were RMB59.0 million (US$8.3 million) or 1.1% of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB51.8 million, or 0.8% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted research and development expenses was primarily attributable to the hiring of additional IT professionals.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB36.2 million (US$5.1 million), compared to RMB22.0 million in the same quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, approximately RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB31.5 million (US$4.4 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB580.3 million (US$82.0 million), compared to negative RMB79.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 10.6%, compared to negative 1.2% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 by segment.
Table 5 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Core logistics and supply chain
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
UCargo
Capital
Store+
Global
Unallocated(8)
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
(198,376)
(184,454)
(33,849)
(27,630)
20,982
(77,692)
(64,399)
(14,887)
(580,305)
Adjusted EBITDA
(5.9%)
(27.0%)
(8.3%)
(7.3%)
43.3%
(16.8%)
(55.6%)
-
(10.6%)
Core Logistics and Supply Chain - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB423.3 million (US$59.8 million), compared to RMB123.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 8.7%, compared to 2.0% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Store+ - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB77.7 million (US$11.0 million), compared to negative RMB74.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 16.8% compared to negative 13.5% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Global - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB64.4 million (US$9.1 million), compared to negative RMB22.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 55.6% compared to negative 54.8% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss
Net Loss in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB750.8 million (US$106.0 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB233.4 million in the same period of 2019. Excluding the impact of SBC expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-GAAP Net Loss in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB712.1 million (US$100.6 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB208.4 million in the same quarter of 2019.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net income/loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 by segment.
Table 6 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Core logistics and supply chain
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
UCargo
Capital
Store+
Global
Unallocated(9)
Total
Non-GAAP Net
(276,077)
(199,484)
(44,956)
(27,731)
16,276
(79,715)
(66,928)
(33,448)
(712,063)
Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS
Diluted EPS in first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB1.91, based on a weighted average of 389.8 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This compared to negative RMB0.60 on a weighted average of 387.6 million diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2019. Excluding SBC expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of equity investment, non-GAAP diluted EPS in first quarter 2020 was negative RMB1.81, compared to negative RMB0.53 in the same period of 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,236.1 million (US$598.3 million), compared to RMB5,014.8 million as of December 31, 2019.
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB1,293.5 million (US$182.7 million), compared to RMB205.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in net cash used in operating activities was mainly due to the increase in net loss of RMB517.4 million (US$73.1 million), which was mainly attributable to decreases in parcel and freight volume and extra costs due to prolonged work stoppages and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increase from change in accounts and note payables of RMB681.6 million (US$96.3 million), partially offset by the decrease from change in accounts receivables and due from related parties in the aggregate amount of RMB97.7 million (US$13.8 million), both of which were primarily attributable to the temporary slow-down in core logistics and supply chain business caused by COVID 19 pandemic.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB345.9 million (US$48.9 million), or 6.3% of total revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to CAPEX of RMB206.2 million, or 3.0% of total revenue, in the same period of 2019. The increase in CAPEX was primarily due to planned upgrades of automation systems in major hubs, sortation centers, and Cloud OFCs, which included investments in high-speed automated sorting lines, dimension and weight scanning systems.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 390.9 million ordinary shares outstanding(10). Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
BEST continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is therefore unable to provide full-year financial guidance for 2020 at this time. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and plans to provide more information during its second quarter 2020 earnings call based on the most current information it will have at that time.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Express
4,267,959
3,366,687
475,467
Freight
987,930
683,520
96,532
Supply Chain Management
534,637
407,592
57,563
UCargo
441,187
380,549
53,744
Capital
48,392
48,485
6,847
Store+
553,522
462,835
65,365
Global
40,947
115,788
16,352
Total Revenue
6,874,574
5,465,456
771,870
Cost of Revenue
Express
(4,137,708)
(3,491,321)
(493,069)
Freight
(954,715)
(816,435)
(115,302)
Supply Chain Management
(513,054)
(404,446)
(57,119)
UCargo
(432,681)
(373,039)
(52,683)
Capital
(12,640)
(7,057)
(997)
Store+
(483,445)
(401,475)
(56,699)
Global
(47,625)
(148,318)
(20,947)
Total Cost of Revenue
(6,581,868)
(5,642,091)
(796,816)
Gross Profit
292,706
(176,635)
(24,946)
Selling Expenses
(193,267)
(218,777)
(30,897)
General and Administrative Expenses
(287,077)
(300,719)
(42,470)
Research and
(54,019)
(60,315)
(8,518)
Total Operating Expenses
(534,363)
(579,811)
(81,885)
Loss from Operations
(241,657)
(756,446)
(106,831)
Interest Income
24,025
21,585
3,049
Interest Expense
(26,048)
(33,172)
(4,685)
Foreign Exchange Loss
(1,868)
(149)
(21)
Other Income
20,559
33,934
4,792
Other Expense
(4,695)
(12,324)
(1,740)
Loss before Income Tax and Share of Net
(229,684)
(746,572)
(105,436)
Income Tax Expense
(3,692)
(4,150)
(586)
Loss before Share of Net Loss of Equity
(233,376)
(750,722)
(106,022)
Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees
(35)
(30)
(4)
Net Loss
(233,411)
(750,752)
(106,026)
Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,353)
(7,860)
(1,110)
Net loss attributable to Best Inc.
(231,058)
(742,892)
(104,916)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(231,058)
(742,892)
(104,916)
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,994,683
1,262,267
178,266
Restricted Cash
1,786,832
1,650,233
233,057
Accounts and Notes Receivables
1,229,083
995,314
140,565
Inventories
140,006
150,908
21,312
Prepayments and Other Current Assets
2,750,126
2,673,991
377,640
Short‑term Investments
1,057,598
829,376
117,130
Lease Rental Receivables
483,363
485,199
68,523
Amounts Due from Related Parties
246,758
145,649
20,570
Total Current Assets
9,688,449
8,192,937
1,157,063
Non‑current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
2,939,379
3,237,194
457,179
Intangible Assets, Net
121,587
117,351
16,573
Goodwill
490,986
493,183
69,651
Long‑term Investments
230,855
230,825
32,599
Non‑current Deposits
127,191
134,895
19,051
Other Non‑current Assets
346,645
359,367
50,752
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
4,378,804
4,257,686
601,300
Lease Rental Receivables
993,260
936,464
132,254
Restricted Cash
175,700
494,270
69,804
Total non‑current Assets
9,804,407
10,261,235
1,449,163
Total Assets
19,492,856
18,454,172
2,606,226
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Short‑term Bank Loans
2,510,500
3,036,900
428,892
Securitization Debt
104,899
90,568
12,791
Accounts and Notes Payable
3,391,383
2,589,115
365,653
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
2,023,263
2,095,455
295,934
Customer Advances and Deposits and
1,489,510
1,387,730
195,985
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,035,252
1,114,481
157,395
Financing Lease Liabilities
1,363
1,436
203
Amounts Due to Related Parties
6,140
3,611
510
Income Tax Payable
7,358
7,231
1,021
Total Current Liabilities
10,569,668
10,326,527
1,458,384
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible Senior Notes
1,360,208
1,384,947
195,592
Operating Lease Liabilities
3,482,634
3,349,763
473,077
Financing Lease Liabilities
2,072
2,657
375
Deferred Tax Liabilities
25,806
25,154
3,552
Other Non‑current Liabilities
137,184
171,692
24,248
Long-term Bank Loan
-
74,256
10,487
Total Non‑current Liabilities
5,007,904
5,008,469
707,331
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Total Liabilities
15,577,572
15,334,996
2,165,715
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
3,670
Treasury Shares
-
(41,546)
(5,867)
Additional Paid‑In Capital
19,353,400
19,390,533
2,738,466
Accumulated Deficit
(15,621,672)
(16,420,310)
(2,318,991)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
163,196
178,041
25,144
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
3,920,912
3,132,706
442,422
Non-controlling Interests
(5,628)
(13,530)
(1,911)
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,915,284
3,119,176
440,511
Total Liability and Shareholders'
19,492,856
18,454,172
2,606,226
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(205,550)
(1,293,513)
(182,679)
Net Cash (Used in) / Generated from
(188,755)
113,917
16,088
Net Cash Generated from Financing Activities
356,792
604,985
85,440
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
(27,401)
24,166
3,413
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
(64,914)
(550,445)
(77,738)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
2,999,408
3,957,215
558,865
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
2,934,494
3,406,770
481,127
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
Table 7 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Core logistics and supply chain
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
UCargo
Capital
Store+
Global
Unallocated(11)
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
(280,448)
(202,811)
(48,350)
(28,673)
16,216
(83,879)
(69,940)
(52,867)
(750,752)
Add
Depreciation &
77,217
15,030
10,969
101
517
3,949
3,731
6,974
118,488
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33,172
33,172
Income Tax Expense
484
-
138
-
4,189
(385)
(276)
-
4,150
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21,585)
(21,585)
EBITDA
(202,747)
(187,781)
(37,243)
(28,572)
20,922
(80,315)
(66,485)
(34,306)
(616,527)
Add
Share-based
4,371
3,327
3,394
942
60
2,623
2,086
19,419
36,222
Adjusted EBITDA
(198,376)
(184,454)
(33,849)
(27,630)
20,982
(77,692)
(64,399)
(14,887)
(580,305)
Adjusted EBITDA
(5.9%)
(27.0%)
(8.3%)
(7.3%)
43.3%
(16.8%)
(55.6%)
-
(10.6%)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Core logistics and supply chain
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
UCargo
Capital
Store+
Global
Unallocated(12)
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
13,504
(25,489)
(25,087)
(560)
37,631
(79,355)
(25,466)
(128,589)
(233,411)
Add
Depreciation &
83,861
12,655
14,038
55
417
3,953
2,148
9,448
126,575
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26,048
26,048
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
4,490
(532)
(266)
-
3,692
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,025)
(24,025)
EBITDA
97,365
(12,834)
(11,049)
(505)
42,538
(75,934)
(23,584)
(117,118)
(101,121)
Add
Share-based
2,586
1,726
2,636
485
50
1,430
1,135
11,995
22,043
Adjusted EBITDA
99,951
(11,108)
(8,413)
(20)
42,588
(74,504)
(22,449)
(105,123)
(79,078)
Adjusted EBITDA
2.3%
(1.1%)
(1.6%)
0.0%
88.0%
(13.5%)
(54.8%)
-
(1.2%)
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:
Table 8 – Reconciliation of non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Core logistics and supply chain
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
UCargo
Capital
Store+
Global
Unallocated(13)
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
(280,448)
(202,811)
(48,350)
(28,673)
16,216
(83,879)
(69,940)
(52,867)
(750,752)
Add
Share-based
4,371
3,327
3,394
942
60
2,623
2,086
19,419
36,222
Amortization of
-
-
-
-
-
1,541
926
-
2,467
Non-GAAP Net
(276,077)
(199,484)
(44,956)
(27,731)
16,276
(79,715)
(66,928)
(33,448)
(712,063)
Non-GAAP Net
(8.2%)
(29.2%)
(11.0%)
(7.3%)
33.6%
(17.2%)
(57.8%)
-
(13.0%)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Core logistics and supply chain
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
UCargo
Capital
Store+
Global
Unallocated(14)
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
13,504
(25,489)
(25,087)
(560)
37,631
(79,355)
(25,466)
(128,589)
(233,411)
Add
Share-based
2,586
1,726
2,636
485
50
1,430
1,135
11,995
22,043
Amortization of
-
-
-
-
-
2,128
890
-
3,018
Non-GAAP Net
16,090
(23,763)
(22,451)
(75)
37,681
(75,797)
(23,441)
(116,594)
(208,350)
Non-GAAP Net
0.4%
(2.4%)
(4.2%)
0.0%
77.9%
(13.7%)
(57.2%)
-
(3.0%)
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for the periods indicated:
Table 9 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
(In '000)
RMB
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(231,058)
(742,892)
(104,916)
Add
Share-based Compensation Expenses
22,043
36,222
5,115
Amortization of Intangible Assets Resulting from
3,018
2,467
348
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
(205,997)
(704,203)
(99,453)
Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
Diluted
387,629,232
389,754,775
389,754,775
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
387,629,232
389,754,775
389,754,775
Diluted EPS
(0.60)
(1.91)
(0.27)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per share
0.07
0.10
0.01
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
(0.53)
(1.81)
(0.26)
Notes:
(1) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(2) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
(3) Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period.
(4) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, or non-GAAP diluted EPS, represents diluted earnings per share excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(5) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(6) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
(7) Based on data published by State Post Bureau of the PRC.
- For First Quarter of 2020 data, see State Post Bureau of the PRC Published Post Industry Operation Statistics
(8) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(9) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(10) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
(11) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(12) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(13) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(14) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.