NEVADA CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc., an innovator in hand hygiene and surface sanitation products for the food processing industry, is pleased to announce several management changes which will propel the company into its next phase of growth.
In 1995, Best Sanitizers was founded by Mr. Hillard Witt. Hillard started the company out of his home and, in the early years, used contract manufacturers for all products. Mr. Witt oversaw the company's growth and initial factory construction in 2006 as well as the two subsequent expansions in 2008 and 2015, which now provide for 200,000 square feet in manufacturing and warehousing capacity.
In 2003, Mr. Ryan Witt joined Best Sanitizers as a Regional Sales Manager, and eventually earned the title of Vice President of Sales & Marketing. For the past eighteen years, Ryan has developed a high performing sales team, and elevated the company to its role as an industry leader.
Ryan was instrumental in navigating the challenges faced by the company during 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic, which was one of the most challenging periods in recent history for many across the country, both personally and professionally. Although Best Sanitizers experienced raw material shortages, labor issues, and shipping constraints, they continued to work around the clock to provide hand hygiene and sanitation products to essential workers in the Food and Beverage industry and beyond.
In early 2021, Ryan was named President. In this new position, Ryan will provide leadership and guide the company to establish new goals and strategies. "I am extremely proud of what the company has accomplished in the past 25 years, and I'm looking forward to continued growth with Best Sanitizers in my new role," states Witt. Hillard Witt will remain in an advisory capacity as Chairman of Best Sanitizers, Inc.
In the Food and Beverage Division, Ms. April Zeman-Lowe has been named the new Sales Director. April has been with Best Sanitizers for nearly a decade in the position of National Account Manager. In that role, April developed strong, long-lasting relationships with industry partners and successfully achieved exponential sales growth in her territory. April will continue to implement an overall sales strategy, manage the sales team, and build relationships with business partners and customers to drive engagement and sales.
In 2021, Best Sanitizers, Inc. will also be launching new products designed for the healthcare industry. The new product line is being developed to help dental offices, surgical centers, specialty clinics, healthcare facilities, and homecare providers lower the risk of cross-contamination in their facilities. To grow this new line of products, Best Sanitizers Inc. added Mr. Bobby Finn as Head of Sales and Business Development for the Healthcare Industry. Bobby joins the company with a proven sales background in the healthcare industry of over 17 years. He will help Best Sanitizers, Inc. develop a quality line of products while growing a customer base in this segment.
Best Sanitizers continues to put the needs of their customers first. It is the company's mission to create new and innovative products that will improve cleaning and sanitation processes. Today, Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food and beverage processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® Hand Sanitizers are staples throughout the Food and Beverage processing industry.
For more information on Best Sanitizers, Inc., visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
For over twenty-five years, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the US. Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces.
Media Contact
April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers, Inc, 888-225-3267, sales@bestsanitizers.com
SOURCE Best Sanitizers, Inc