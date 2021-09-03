LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Wilshire Aesthetics is now open and is offering a range of non-surgical cosmetic procedures to people from throughout the Greater Los Angeles area and beyond. Based in Beverly Hills near West LA and West Hollywood, the med spa's clinical approach is based on offering the most advanced offerings provided with unparalleled care and expertise, says founder and chief practitioner Behnoush Zarrini, M.D. "Today's non-surgical treatments are becoming more and complicated and advanced. At our office, clients can receive treatments provided by a doctor with a complete understanding of cosmetic procedures and how they impact the body so that our offerings are as effective and as safe as possible, always," says Dr. Zarrini.
The spa offers a long list of innovative procedures including:
--- Lumecca IPL, a treatment for many types of skin blemishes and discoloration, including hyperpigmentation, rosacea, and acne. The procedure involves the use of intense pulsed light. Dr. Zarrini notes the procedure can work with as little as one treatment and involves no recovery and no peeling of the skin.
--- Morpheus8 combines the use of tiny needles with the power of radiofrequency energy for tighter, more youthful skin. Dr. Zarrini notes this state-of-the-art treatment produces significantly better results in terms of facial rejuvenation than older microneedling treatments. Dr. Zarrini notes that Morpheus8 targets fatty tissues 4mm below the skin. The energy stimulates the production of collagen and creates a tighter, more youthful appearance of the epidermis. This procedure is effective for facial rejuvenation and can also be employed on various areas of the body for a more youthful and more muscular appearance without surgery.
--- Juvederm and other facial fillers are also available. Dr. Zarrini says that these procedures are ideal when it comes to reducing wrinkling and plumping up lips and cheeks, as well as removing the appearance of sunken eyes.
Well known in the Los Angeles area as a leading board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Zarrini says that the germ of the idea for Beverly Wilshire aesthetics began at a medical conference he attended in Las Vegas. "I got to see some of the most exciting new techniques, and then I had a thought," Dr. Zarrini said. " t occurred to me that these leading-edge procedures are extremely powerful and therefore should be performed by an expert physician who fully understands not only the technology but how the body responds to them."
"But there's even more to it than that," says Dr. Zarini. "Being a doctor also allows me to take a more holistic approach in terms of the interaction of health and appearance. We offer assistance for everything from excessive sweating [hyperhidrosis] to IV vitamin injection therapy for overall wellness. It's important to understand how these treatments may interact. In many cases, I can suggest a combined treatment regimen where our outcomes can add up to more than the sum of the parts," says Dr. Zarrini, a board-certified anesthesiologist.
Beverly Hills Aesthetics is located at 9100 Wilshire Blvd #363 in Beverly Hills near Doheny Drive. Readers can learn more about its services by visiting its website at https://www.bwaesthetics.com/ or calling (424) 222-7896
