SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc. today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the additions of Belinda Tan, MD, PhD and Itai Danovitch, MD, MBA. These independent directors bring extensive experience guiding innovative biopharma companies from start-up through accelerated growth.
"We are very pleased to have Drs. Tan and Danovitch as new members of the Bexson Board. They each bring unique and valuable perspectives to help guide our development strategy," said Gregg Peterson, Bexson CEO. "They are joining Bexson at a particularly exciting time, as we bring our BB106 proprietary ketamine therapy closer to clinical use, and as ketamine-based therapies in general are being developed and studied for pain, depression, PTSD and other disorders."
Dr. Danovitch is Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a veteran of multiple corporate boards, and with research focused on substance use disorders. According to Dr. Danovitch, "I'm looking forward to working with such a groundbreaking and mission driven company. It is clear that this novel ketamine formulation and innovative delivery technology are needed in a number of key therapeutic areas."
Dr. Tan is a physician-scientist-entrepreneur who is recognized as one of Los Angeles' top 100 technology leaders. She most recently co-founded and served as Chief Medical Officer and Board Director of Science 37, a market leader in virtual clinical trials that raised more than $100M in venture capital. "There is a pressing need for pain interventions that are safe, accessible, and effective. Bexson is developing a compelling therapy to address a condition that has devastated so many people around the globe," said Dr. Tan.
Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing proprietary ketamine-based therapies for pain management and mental health disorders. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.