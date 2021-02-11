SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond, the global leader in dynamic pricing for short-term rental properties, has announced that Chief Operating Officer Julie Brinkman will become the company's new CEO. Current CEO and Founder David Kelso will transition to Chairman and Chief Technology Officer in order to focus on new products and innovation at the company.
Brinkman joined Beyond in early 2020 and was integral in leading the company through its pandemic response, helming operations through one of the toughest moments in our industry's history. Her leadership and expertise contributed to Beyond emerging from 2020 a stronger, more efficient company, setting the stage for future growth.
"When Julie joined our team, she faced what seemed like an insurmountable task," said Kelso. "Not only has she been instrumental in seeing Beyond and our community through this unprecedented time, we are stronger than we were before as a result of her leadership. In Julie, I have found a partner who not only understands the vision and values of this company, but who also has the grit, skill, and acumen to lead us and our community of property owners and managers that we have grown so close to during the last seven years."
"We are more than a pricing tool—we are a complete revenue management platform," said Brinkman. "My main goal as CEO will be to make sure that Beyond continues to be the platform of choice for short-term rentals around the globe. I thank David for trusting me with the reins of a company he has built, and I know that his vision and focus on innovation will propel us to even greater heights."
Prior to joining Beyond, Brinkman served as COO at Hireology, where she led the company through exponential revenue growth, expanding the customer base from hundreds to thousands. Previously, she held sales leadership roles at Groupon and forged her financial acumen with a nine year stint consulting at Deloitte.
Kelso will step into a new role as Chairman and CTO where he'll be able to focus on building products that expand Beyond's vision and provide access to more efficient, effective property management support services to their global consumerbase.
"Since founding Beyond in 2013, we've continuously sought to improve the lives and businesses of property managers," Kelso said. "With Julie at the helm, I'm able to focus on creating more industry-leading services that improve our customers' operations and foster growth."
