FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakland Management Corp. announced that Jason Kohler has been named Beztak's Executive Vice President of Senior Living. Kohler will be responsible for leading and developing Beztak's senior living portfolio and opening multiple communities in the upcoming year.
Kohler is a senior living executive with more than 18 years of progressive leadership experience in the industry. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry Senior Living where he developed a critical path to opening new developments in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Prior to this, Jason spent nearly 15 years in leadership roles with Five Star Senior Living and Life Care Services. He brings a wealth of experience with him to Beztak, where he serves as the lead executive of the organization's senior living segment.
Kohler was recruited into his role by executive search firm, Joseph David International (JDI), and Managing Partner, Joe Rice.
"Beztak is a second-generation, 60-year-old company, and their level of professionalism is second to none. They have developed one of the most exciting Senior Living brands in the country with All Seasons," said Rice. "Jason is the perfect fit to integrate into their established culture and help them continue their success, while identifying strategic areas of growth and development. It was incredibly rewarding to work with Jason and the leadership team at Beztak through this process."
For more than six decades, Beztak has leveraged their business to develop and manage award-winning properties nationally. Today, the organization owns and manages a diverse portfolio of over 36,000 units including commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate.
As the Senior Housing industry continues to grow and innovate, finding high impact leadership has become apex to an organization's success. Joseph David International's (JDI) Senior Living recruitment practice, twice recognized by Forbes as one of the best in America, has established themselves as one of the most trusted resources for top talent. You can find more information at http://www.jdisearch.com.
