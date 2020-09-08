VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan Green has joined the management team of BG Equestrian Vero Beach as its new Head Trainer. She will oversee the 36-acre equestrian compound's riding and training programs.
BG Equestrian Vero Beach is part of BG Signature, which was created in 2013 by BG Capital Group Chairman Bobby Genovese to represent his portfolio of private luxury retreats, yachts and equestrian centers, including the flagship BG Ocala Ranch — a 100-acre, year-round luxury equestrian retreat.
"We are thrilled to have Meghan join our BG Signature team and share our passion for the youth and adult equine programs that we've been excited to bring to the community," said Genovese, as featured in the September cover story for Vero Beach Magazine. "We invite everyone to come out and continue to enjoy our horsemanship options and facilities."
Green is a sought-after trainer and educator. Her proven techniques are based on a strong foundation in the fundamentals of flatwork and horsemanship. She also has a tremendous natural affinity for bridging partnerships and trust between students and their horses, which brings a highly effective and invaluable foundation to the education experience. As a result, her disciplined, organic technique creates the best of all worlds for both the rider and the horse.
In conjunction with her success as a trainer and a competitor, Green balanced strenuous riding demands while pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Albany State University. Upon graduating she relocated to Florida to pursue her passion and work with the sport's best coaches, which earned her numerous ribbons and invaluable experience. Her aptitude, ambition and success continue to drive her to the highest levels of show jumping and teaching with students of all riding levels.
"I'm honored and excited to join the BG Signature team," said Green. "I look forward to bringing a standard of excellence to every aspect of the training and care that we provide to our riders and boarders."
BG Equestrian Vero Beach offers annual and seasonal boarding, riding lessons, competition training and more for all levels and ages.
About BG Signature
About BG Capital Group
With more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions BG Capital Group is based in the Bahamas with associate management offices in Fort Lauderdale, Barbados, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver.
