CLEVELAND, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company ("BGL") is pleased to announce the divestiture of the FireKing Office & Consumer Products Division ("FireKing OCP") of FK Safety and Security, L.L.C., to Champlain Capital Partners ("Champlain"). BGL's Industrials team served as the exclusive financial advisor to FireKing OCP in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. FK Safety and Security, L.L.C., a portfolio company of Pfingsten Partners, has retained the assets of FireKing's Security Products and Services Divisions.
FireKing OCP is the #1 designer and manufacturer of fireproof, impact-resistant, and secure document and data storage systems. The company's products provide the highest level of protection from fire, explosion, impact, theft, and water and are used to comply with regulations and protect critical documents, records, backup storage media, and other items in the medical, financial services, legal, education, municipal, government, and other sectors.
Gary Weisman, President of FireKing OCP, said, "BGL did an exceptional job understanding our business and identifying a strong partner in Champlain Capital to support the future growth of our business and brand." Andrew K. Petryk, BGL's Head of Industrials, said, "FireKing's OCP Division enjoys a leadership position in a very unique market, and we expect the company to accelerate its growth trajectory."
About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.