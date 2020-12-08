Today

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.