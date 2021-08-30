NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIA, a leading national eDiscovery, digital forensic and legal services provider, today announced the addition of Monica DaSilva to its Managed Review Services team. Monica will work as Associate Vice President on BIA's full-time legal document review team.
Monica brings to BIA almost two decades of experience in the legal field, with an additional four years' experience in eDiscovery and Managed Review. After receiving a Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central School of Law, she began her career in South Florida as a legal assistant, then advanced as a litigation paralegal for practices handling automobile negligence, casualty law, legal malpractice, personal injury, and other civil matters. During her work at multiple firms, including Geyer Fuxa Tyler, P.L.L.C., she worked in the trenches of litigation, prepared and e-filed a multitude of pleadings in federal and circuit courts, and prepared teams for trials. Monica received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from North Carolina Central School of Law.
Most recently, Monica worked on multiple large-scale document review projects as a quality-control and assurance analyst. As a senior QC team member, she was responsible for assisting the Team Lead in identifying documents in high-volume searches for mass tagging, addressing first-line questions, writing documentation on critical feedback, and facilitating a seamless workflow with effectiveness and accuracy.
In her new role as Associate Vice President of Managed Review Services at BIA, Monica works in collaboration with BIA's Managed Review Vice President, Review Team Leads, Project Managers, and other critical heads of departments, on new and existing client projects. She is vital in guiding the review team, in particular, and in supporting clients' needs to ensure quality production and optimal satisfaction. She utilizes her supervisory skills and expertise to streamline the review process and provide feedback on various litigation matters.
"We are very excited to welcome Monica to the Managed Review Team," said Lisa Moini, Vice President of Managed Review. "She has over 18 years' combined experience in the legal industry and review solutions. Her strong analytical eye, extensive experience in documentation, and familiarity with multiple review platforms is a welcome addition to the BIA family."
Monica DaSilva holds a Bachelor of Arts from Florida Atlantic University and a Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central School of Law.
