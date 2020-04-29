HERNDON, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BidExecs, the first and only franchise concept in the Proposal and Contracting sector, announced its plans to expand outside the DC/VA/MD market, given the need for growing contracts across the government, construction, and commercial sectors. "As we launch into the franchise sector, we are focusing on markets that have a strong contracting community," said Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, "and with a strong foundation, we are fully ready to expand nationwide." The impressive amount of contracting activity coupled with the number of contract professionals that need a branded platform to scale their own business created the attraction. BidExecs Founder Reena Bhatia successfully built ProposalHelper over the past decade, providing business intelligence and proposal management services in the Washington D.C. metro area. "The demand for our services worldwide led us to build a unique franchise model to meet the growing demand for proposal and contract services," said Bhatia.
BidExecs is looking for professionals that want to be part of a highly reliable ecosystem of processes, tools, and a peer-to-peer network. BidExecs franchisees will support companies with business development, capture solutions, proposal management, and writing services and solutions across various industry sectors. BidExecs franchisees will have access to the industry's latest tools to qualify the right opportunities their clients can pursue, conceptualize the best-fit technical solutions and implement a systematic full lifecycle proposal management process.
The BidExecs franchise opportunity is excellent for entrepreneurial-minded independent consultants, veterans, military officers, retired government employees who are ready to take control of their future and grow a significant business. Leverage your know-how, expertise, and local influence to build a network of professionals to serve key clients in your area. "Numerous professionals are working in contract services that could do well working for themselves," said Bhatia, "yet they lack the resources to scale up. As a BidExecs franchisee, they can now expand with a brand-name, focused branding and marketing, lead generation, and referral business." BidExecs franchisees will receive intensive training that prepares them for identifying and developing clients in their territory. The BidExecs franchise team will help franchisees build a significant business in bid and proposal management.
"Franchising is the ideal model to harness local talent and couple it with world-class services," says Dr. Litalien, who also teaches franchise management at Georgetown University. "While many people dream of owning their own business, now professionals in the contract management space have a concept where they can leverage their local knowledge and expertise."
The Company's website at www.BidExecs.com answers several questions and is accepting requests for additional information by interested individuals across the United States. We anticipate high demand for this franchise, and we are going to be selective to get the very best candidates to represent BidExecs across the country.
Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE
Media@bidexecs.com
1-866-THE-EXEC (1-866-843-3932)
