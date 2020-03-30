COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today provided an additional business update on the impact of escalating developments related to COVID-19.
Although the company has recently experienced demand volatility, strong sales in March for essential items such as food and consumables has resulted in positive low single digit comps quarter-to-date. During March, the company incurred unplanned expenses related to COVID-19, including temporary store and distribution center wage increases, additional store cleaning costs, as well as other items, and expects to incur additional unplanned expenses over the balance of the quarter.
Considering the health and safety of customers and associates, the company recently added curbside pickup and encourages early shopping for those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. To avoid potential store over-crowding, it also cancelled the planned chainwide in-store "Friends and Family" weekend event in April, which will have an adverse impact on first quarter sales. The company is deploying additional promotions to offset some of this impact.
Given the lack of business visibility related to these factors, the company is withdrawing its first quarter and full year guidance issued on February 27, 2020. It expects to resume the practice of providing an annual outlook when business conditions return to a more normal environment.
The company believes its current liquidity position is strong, with net revolver utilization (gross amounts drawn on the company's revolving credit facility less cash on hand) running approximately $150 million below the equivalent point last year. However, related to the developing COVID-19 situation, the company is taking a number of actions to preserve liquidity through the coming months. These include reviewing potential sources of additional external financing, further reductions in planned capital expenditures including a decrease in Store of the Future conversions to approximately 20 stores, reductions and deferrals of planned store openings, and other reductions. In addition, the company is taking further actions to reduce operating expenses, and adjusting inventory receipts to react to changing sales trends.
Commenting on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "As a provider of everyday essentials, Big Lots remains open for business. We are committed to serving our customers and communities through these challenging times, while ensuring we do everything possible to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers. While normal business operations are continuing, we are also taking appropriate measures to ensure we are able to navigate through what will likely remain an uncertain environment. I am very impressed with the speed at which our teams are adapting to these unprecedented circumstances, and I want to thank them all for their unwavering dedication to servicing our customers and supporting our communities. We will continue to react and respond appropriately to the evolving situation, and take the necessary steps to protect our associates, customers, and business."
