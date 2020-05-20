OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie mobile games developer and publisher, Big Run Studios is excited to announce that Benjamin Jordan has joined as Chief Technology Officer to further drive the company's growth and sophistication.
With over 15 years of experience in game development, Jordan most recently served as CTO and co-founder of Enklu where he oversaw development of the leading cloud platform for authoring and publishing multiplayer augmented reality experiences. He also led engineering efforts at NCSOFT, KIXEYE and Electrotank.
In recent years, Jordan has developed complex games and mixed reality experiences using Augmented Reality (AR) technology. His resourceful perspective will help Big Run Studios build out its own technology and expand the team's ability to develop more feature-rich gameplay for players.
"Benjamin's keen ability to create innovative solutions and prowess to tackle technological challenges enables Big Run Studios to take our games to the next level," explains Andrew Bell, CEO Big Run Studios. "We're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to unveiling new cutting-edge projects that are in the pipeline later this year."
"The team truly understands its diverse, underserved player audience and is well positioned to accelerate its success and lead the casual competitive games market," explains Benjamin Jordan, CTO, Big Run Studios. "That's why, I'm excited to join this rockstar team of experts and combine the knowledge we all share to transform the way players experience mobile games."
Big Run Studios' blockbuster hit, Blackout Blitz, continues to be the #1 downloaded Bingo game on the App Store over the last 4 months. The skill-based Bingo inspired title allows players to see the same balls and cards but challenges them to test their concentration, speed and strategy to become the bingo master.
With four games currently on the App Store, Big Run Studios plans to launch additional titles in 2020 that deliver complex, unexpected, fun twists on classic experiences. For more information, follow Big Run Studios on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
About Big Run Studios Inc.
Big Run Studios is a fast-growing Mobile Game Publisher and Developer based in Oakland, CA. Founded by game industry veterans Andrew Bell (CEO) and Buren Renick (COO), Big Run has assembled a rockstar team of multi-discipline experts who develop high quality mobile products at an astounding rate. Current games including Blackout Blitz, Big Run Solitaire, and Big Hearts all out now on the App Store. Their mission, to develop cutting edge mobile games for traditionally underserved audiences is at the core of each design, brand, and line of code. Look for more to come in 2020 and beyond. To learn more visit www.bigrunstudios.com.
