CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a full-service, global digital agency, has just strengthened its strategic alliance with one of its top partners. Leading SaaS-based ecommerce platform, BigCommerce is now providing additional support to Americaneagle.com through a dedicated Technical Account Manager (TAM). With this TAM and Americaneagle.com's Elite Partner status, agency clients that are on BigCommerce can get the support they need for complex builds, implementations, upgrades, and troubleshooting all from one place.
Acting as an advocate for Americaneagle.com clients, the BigCommerce Technical Account Manager will provide guidance and operational management. From the early sales process to production and post-launch, the TAM will assist the Americaneagle.com team with platform configurations, escalate and prioritize cases, give key recommendations for implementations, and provide expert advice on upcoming releases and enhancements. All of these benefits give clients further peace of mind and a greater return on their BigCommerce investment.
Jon Elslager, Americaneagle.com's BigCommerce Practice Manager said: "For our customers at Americaneagle.com having access to a Technical Account Manager give us the needed assistance within BigCommerce to escalate changes and to keep a pulse on all things new to the platform. Moreover, it helps us to accelerate the rate at which we deliver projects and allows us to more easily stay on time and budget."
Americaneagle.com has been a BigCommerce partner for over 5 years, launching several large scale implementations for clients like Berlin Packaging, Carson Dellosa, and Ohio State University. As an Elite Partner, the team has been at the forefront of the platform's enhancements and along with developing several connectors and tools within the BigCommerce marketplace. The TAM will amplify all of these efforts and strengthen the agency's tight-knit partnership with BigCommerce.
About Americaneagle.com
