After five years of searching, acquiring, designing and building, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Gulf Coast facility in Houston, Texas.
- 130,000-square-foot shop set on 25 acres in Houston, Texas

Bigge invests in its people and customers:
- This facility was a requirement for Bigge to continue to provide the industry's best equipment and service for their customers
- Bigge is dedicated to attracting and retaining the best people, providing the safest and most efficient environment to the team that services Bigge's Perfect Fleet™
Facility Highlights
Located at 8300 McHard Road, Houston, Texas, this unique crane maintenance facility boasts exceptional features including:
- 130,000 square feet of indoor shop space set on 25 acres
- 12 overhead cranes, ranging from 10 to 30 tons
- 35 high-tech workstation bays
- 20,000 square feet of sand blasting and painting space
- 10,000 square feet of newly renovated office space
For over 100 years, Bigge is deeply committed to providing customers with exceptional value and the highest quality crane service by investing in its people, the Perfect Fleet®, state-of-the-art maintenance facilities and implementing innovative technology. These investments sustain Bigge's time-honored tradition.
"You can't maintain the Perfect Fleet® without the perfect facility. Our investment into this state-of-the-art Gulf Coast crane facility is yet another example of our commitment to providing the best service level in the industry", said President and CEO Weston Settlemier.
Whether you are interested in a crane rental or an equipment sale, or want to check out their new facility, Bigge is ready for your visit! You can request a private tour of the new facility on the company's website online.
This best-in-class facility will help Bigge continue to attract the industry's best talent to maintain their fleet and support their customers. To learn more about working for Bigge, visit the company's careers portal.
Visit Bigge.com or call Bigge at 713-352-6832 for your Equipment Sale, Crane Rental needs, or the tour of the new facility.
