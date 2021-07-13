PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Co. (BLS & Co.) announced today that the firm has hired Stephanie M. Mercado, Esq., as its newest Project Director. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Mercado's 16-year career includes serving as partner and economic development attorney for Kohrman Jackson Krantz LLP, senior director for Team Northeast Ohio, Commissioner of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and executive director of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development.
"We are thrilled that Stephanie is joining our team; her private sector experience as an economic development and real estate finance attorney and her public sector leadership roles at Team Northeast Ohio and the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development give her valuable perspective and knowledge – enabling her to effectively serve both companies and communities," said Jay Biggins, executive managing director of BLS & Co.
Mercado's hiring adds another senior leader to BLS & Co.'s growing practice which has a strong presence in the Midwest, providing site selection, incentives advisory, redevelopment, energy and economic development services. Mercado will expand the firm's interdisciplinary capabilities to address the increasing legal and regulatory complexities of redevelopment approval and financing, and in corporate site selection and incentives.
"I couldn't be happier to be joining the stellar leadership team at BLS & Co., while expanding the firm's Midwestern footprint," said Mercado. "My experience in both the public and private sector – and experience with incentives negotiation, particularly for redevelopment and corporate site selection projects – will help clients navigate increasing complex business and legal issues as they expand and relocate."
Mercado holds a J.D. from Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and a B.A. in political science from John Carroll University. A 2020 member of Leadership Cleveland, she was named a '40 Under 40' leader by Crain's Cleveland Business and received the Hispanic Heritage Leadership award from the National Football League in 2011. She also serves on the board of several non-profit organizations and is a regular presenter at industry relevant seminars, including those hosted by the Ohio Economic Development Association.
