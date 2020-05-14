DENVER, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced that Kurt Andersen has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. An industry veteran with extensive experience in digital marketing, demand generation, and brand development, Kurt will lead the company's global marketing efforts, reporting to BillingPlatform CEO Dennis Wall.
Kurt brings over 20 years of executive marketing experience and success to BillingPlatform. Most recently Kurt was CMO at Symmetry, a leading provider of SAP cloud managed services, where his marketing leadership helped drive more than 150% revenue growth over four years that led to the successful acquisition of the business by NTT Limited at the end of 2019. Prior to that role, Kurt was CMO at SAVO, a SaaS-based sales enablement solutions provider, where he implemented successful marketing strategies to build an industry leading brand and support the more than 140% revenue growth over four years.
"Kurt's marketing expertise and leadership will help drive the next phase of rapid growth for BillingPlatform," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "He is a results-driven marketer and his passion and experience are a perfect complement to our senior management team as we continue to build momentum in the market."
"BillingPlatform has established itself as a clear market leader for cloud-based automated billing and quote-to-cash process optimization," said Kurt. "I am thrilled to join such a forward-thinking, innovation-driven company that places its highest priority on the success of its customers and their goals of achieving true digital transformation."
BillingPlatform has experienced rapid sustained growth of over 100% annually for the past three years and is coming off of a successful Series B funding round led by Columbia Capital in December 2019. The company continues to see accelerated customer adoption of its agile monetization and billing solutions.
