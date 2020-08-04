PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so much uncertainty in the commercial lending market one thing is certain…using a commercial mortgage broker is more essential than ever. Due to Crux Commercial Partner's consistent execution and demand, they have chosen to expand into the Portland market. The Portland market will be headed by its newest partner, Tim Steele.
"I'm looking forward to bringing my passion for helping others achieve their dreams. Commercial real estate lending is what I do best and partnering with a company as successful as Crux Commercial Partners gives me the opportunity to stimulate the economy in my hometown of Portland," says new partner Tim Steele.
Mr. Steele brings with him the same consistency of execution within his 15 years of commercial real estate experience. He has financed all property types and closed over $1 billion in loan transactions. Although Tim has produced loans all over the United States he's a true Northwesterner at heart. He's a guy that understands his market at all levels.
Jacob Wilson, Partner states, "We're truly excited to add Tim as a partner. He brings relationships with all of the top players in the Portland market. We know with his added expertise, Crux Commercial Partners will continue the success and growth we've been seeing throughout our last couple of years."
Crux Commercial Partners has seen nothing but progress and triumph in the already existing Seattle Metropolitan Area location. Its partners Jacob Wilson and Robb Hawkins bring a combined 25 years of high-level commercial lending experience. With over $2.5 billion in loan closures, they have a specific skill sets in many commercial markets. Clients range from prominent well-known figures and developers / investors to small business owner operators. Quite simply, they just close deals. They are a proven catalyst for success.
ABOUT CRUX COMMERICAL PARTNERS
Crux Commercial Partners is a boutique commercial real estate finance firm that specializes in value add solutions for our clients. Its diverse web of relationships and unparalleled industry knowledge carry across local banks/credit unions, large regional banks, CMBS issuers, SBA, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac and affluent private lenders. For more information visit: https://www.cruxcre.com/
