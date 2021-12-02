TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it has appointed Mark H. Goldstein as the Chairman of its Advisory Board. Goldstein will also join the company's upcoming Series C round as an investor.
Goldstein brings deep expertise from the health and wellness industry. He is currently Chairman of the UCSF Health Hub; an investor and advisor at his Advisors Fund; and Series A investor for Builders VC. For the past year, Goldstein has been working closely with Binah.ai, advising on strategy and monetization. A long-time healthcare visionary and activist for the transformation of the industry, Goldstein immediately identified the immense potential brought forth by Binah.ai's solutions and joined forces to help the company achieve its ambitious mission.
"I am excited to invest in, and amplify, Binah.ai's ability to increase access to remote care, making its contactless remote patient monitoring system available to billions of people around the world," said Goldstein. "Today, Binah.ai is the ultimate wellness checker used by leading insurers including Generali Deutschland, SOMPO Himawari Life Insurance, Momentum Metropolitan and others. Binah.ai should be used by every person tracking their health data. Why purchase a wearable or hardware device, when you can download an app or get a link on your smartphone and achieve the same results," continues Goldstein.
Binah.ai's award-winning, software-based health data platform transforms any camera-equipped device, including smartphones, laptops or tablets, into a health and wellness monitoring solution. Real-time health data can be extracted within one minute just by having the end-user look at the device's camera. The technology can be used remotely on a patient's device or on-site. Vitals extracted include heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, respiration rate and mental stress; blood pressure measurements will be added in the near future. Delivered as a software development kit with support for a wide range of operating systems, devices and web applications, the technology is available through Binah.ai's business partners' apps or links provided to their end-users.
By removing the need for wearables or any other dedicated hardware, Binah.ai's technology is set to make a dramatic change in the way healthcare services are provided and consumed. Binah.ai is helping healthcare, insurance and wellness industries provide timely and personalized services at lower costs and offering end-users an affordable tool to achieve and maintain personal well-being with unparalleled ease and accessibility. With countless use-cases that span fields including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, chronic diseases management, elderly care, preventive medicine, personalized care, public health, insurance health assessments and wellness programs, Binah.ai's solutions are enabling and supporting the major transformations occurring in the healthcare and insurance industries.
"We are delighted and honored to have Mark join us in this strategic seat and help us continue to steer the company towards success, for the benefit of individuals and industries alike," said David Maman, Co-founder and CEO of Binah.ai. "We warmly welcome him and his key contribution and look forward to working together to fulfill the vision we both cherish and share", continues Maman.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's software-only, video-based Health Data Platform is the next stage in the evolution of health and wellness monitoring. By eliminating the need for wearables and dedicated hardware devices and transforming smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools, Binah.ai is enabling healthcare, insurance and wellness industries worldwide to access an extensive range of health parameters, just by having users look into their device's camera. Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.
For more information on Binah.ai, please visit: http://www.binah.ai or write to us at info@binah.ai.
The solution is not a medical device and should be considered as a self-assessment tool only.
