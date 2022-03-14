  • Sim;paul Investimentos is a Brazilian securities brokerage firm authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)
  • The move is intended to further develop the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the acquisition of Sim;paul Investimentos, a Brazilian securities brokerage firm, authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The move is intended to further develop the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem in Brazil.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, said: "At Binance, our goal is to grow adoption of crypto around the world to generate a positive impact for our users, the crypto and blockchain community, and society in general. In a fast-developing market like Brazil, crypto can transform and facilitate people's lives and as such we believe - in full collaboration with local authorities - that Binance has a lot to contribute in developing the community and ecosystem in Brazil."

Completion of the transaction will require the approval of regulatory authorities, including the Central Bank of Brazil.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binance-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-to-explore-acquisition-of-simpaul-investimentos-in-brazil-301501789.html

SOURCE Binance

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.