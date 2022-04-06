Biocompare, a division of CompareNetworks and the premier source of product information in the Life Sciences, announces the acquisition of Scilan, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning based solutions for life science tool providers.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biocompare, a division of CompareNetworks and the premier source of product information in the Life Sciences, announces the acquisition of Scilan, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning based solutions for life science tool providers.
"We're extremely excited about the capabilities Scilan brings to the table," says Joan Boyce, Vice President and General Manager of Biocompare, "Their data science expertise combined with our deep product knowledge will enable us to pull insights from the scientific literature that will enable us to help researchers do their work better. We will also be able to analyze this data to create custom market intelligence and insights for the tool provider community"
Scilan was founded in 2012 by Eric Pichon, Ph.D., a computer scientist who began his career in the medical sciences. "Both the medical and life sciences rely heavily on scientific literature," says Pichon, "But so much information is available that without specialized tools, finding exactly what you need and making sense of it can be extremely challenging."
One of Scilan's primary assets for finding the right information is Scilake, an unstructured database (referred to as a "data lake") that contains information such as scientific literature and product, funding and patent data. Scilake is the foundation upon which the tools, reports, widgets and other data products servicing the Life Science community will be built.
"Our mission has always been on helping researchers find the right products for their work," says Mike Okimoto, Ph.D., Chief Content Officer of CompareNetworks,"We see working with Eric and SciLan as the next stage of that mission."
Scilan specializes in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data solutions for scientific equipment and consumables. Scilan provides fact-based, algorithmically generated, always up-to-date, market intelligence. Companies and organizations use Scilan data to build strategy and accelerate their sales performance. Scilan gives you the keys to fact-driven decisions, ready-to-trigger sales and always up-to-date market intelligence.
Biocompare (http://www.biocompare.com) is the leading resource for up-to-date product information, product reviews, and new technologies for life scientists. Biocompare combines an in-depth knowledge of life science products and new technologies with the power of the Internet to offer scientists the most dynamic, relevant, and innovative resource that enables them to make better product, technology, and service purchasing decisions. Produced by scientists, Biocompare's mission is to provide free, time-saving services to life science researchers, allowing scientists to find and learn about the technologies that drive discovery. Biocompare continually strives to serve the life science community by providing new and improved online services that facilitate product discovery and technology education.
CompareNetworks (http://www.comparenetworks.com) operates targeted, online, B2B marketplaces and media brands for professionals worldwide. Focused on providing detailed product information for niche markets, CompareNetworks integrates online marketplaces, email newsletters, award-winning video, whitepapers and editorial content to bring buyers and sellers together. With an extensive directory of millions of products and parts with complete specifications and thousands of product videos, CompareNetworks provides the most up-to-date B2B marketplaces on the Web.
