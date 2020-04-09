IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDot Inc. (BioDot or the Company), a leading manufacturer of automated ultralow volume fluid dispensing systems, announced today that it has been acquired by Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated industrial technology companies.
Since its founding in 1994, BioDot has become an undisputed leader in the development of automated low volume liquid handling systems for mission-critical applications. With a unique patent portfolio in low volume dispensing and novel applications, BioDot delivers testing and manufacturing solutions for its customers globally. From R&D to high-throughput point of care assay production, BioDot continues to innovate and partner across the biotechnology, diagnostic, industrial, life science and medical device end markets.
"This is an exciting time for our Company and we are thrilled to partner with Artemis," said BioDot Chief Executive Officer Anthony Lemmo. "With the combined innovation of BioDot and the strategic ownership of Artemis, we will make a profound difference for our customers by continuing to deliver new high-demand technology-driven solutions globally with the quality and service that they can continue to rely upon."
"From our first interaction with the BioDot team, we saw a Company with a bent for innovation, exceptional technical capabilities, and a hunger for partnership. BioDot's customer-first culture, deep applications expertise, and differentiated technologies are all signature characteristics of an Artemis partner company," said James F. Ward, Managing Director at Artemis and new Board member at BioDot. "Now more than ever, we believe that BioDot is uniquely positioned to not only grow but to help its customers solve some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges -- from innovations in Point of Care testing to higher efficiency clinical R&D."
Peter A. Hunter, Founder and Managing Partner at Artemis and new board member at BioDot indicated "Artemis and its advisors have considerable experience in the lab automation and high-through put screening markets and we are looking forward to supporting BioDot's future growth opportunities."
Under Artemis's ownership, BioDot will continue to operate as an independent company from its headquarters in Irvine, CA.
BioDot
Founded in 1994, BioDot manufactures premium non-contact and quantitative fluid dispensing systems. Combined with our expertise in lamination, cutting, and assembly, our wide range of platforms serve our customers from R&D through high volume manufacturing in the industrial, diagnostic, life science and medical product markets. Based in Irvine, California, BioDot has international offices to service a variety of industries in every nation. Our long-lasting relationships with customers are built on precision products and quality service around the world.
Artemis Capital Partners
Founded in 2010, Artemis Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing manufacturers of differentiated industrial technologies, including analytical and lab instrumentation. Artemis seeks to partner with companies that have strong established management teams, outstanding engineering capabilities, unique products, and expanding niche markets. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.