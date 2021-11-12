BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products recently announced Robert Haynes and Jason Klein have been promoted to East and West Region Sales Managers, respectively. In their new positions, Messrs. Haynes and Klein will be vital in the development and fulfillment of the company's North American sales strategy ‒ leading territory managers and manufacturer's representatives, and integrating customer-relationship best practices honed during the pandemic with the high degree of personalized engagement for which BioFit is known.
Robert Haynes, BioFit East Region Sales Manager, most recently led the company's K-12 Northeast Territory. His professional history is steeped in the education marketplace, including an auspicious tenure as VP of sales for an education publishing firm. Of note, he began his career as a biology and chemistry teacher ‒ providing him with a unique perspective on the market. On his promotion, Haynes commented: "I'm honored by the trust placed in me by company leadership and anxious to help take BioFit to the next level. When I was first hired, I was struck by the number of long-time employees here. Their longevity is a testament to the culture of this organization and I'm glad to be working with such an experienced team as I embark on this exciting new chapter of my BioFit career."
Prior to his elevation, Jason Klein, West Region Sales Manager, managed the BioFit K-12 Mid South Territory. He came to the company after a quarter century leading sales for a major sporting goods purveyor with market share in excess of 100,000 learning institutions including middle schools, high schools and universities. Klein shared: "I'm thrilled to have been promoted to RSM and looking forward to this new challenge and heading such a dynamic group of sales professionals. The family-like culture here is refreshing, and with the amount of opportunities in the market today, it's an exciting time as we all take part in striving to realize the next growth phase for BioFit. And I know I speak for all of us when I say we're hungry to get back in front of our customers."
Commenting on the promotions of Haynes and Klein, BioFit National Sales Manager Matt Coyne noted: "Bob and Jason have lengthy and laudable records of achievement, and I have the utmost confidence in their abilities to guide our regional sales teams as we target aggressive goals. Their expertise, leadership and relationship-building skills will undoubtedly position BioFit for further success."
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts, and specialty products for education, laboratory, high-tech, healthcare, industrial, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.
