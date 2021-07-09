BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products, a worldwide leader in the design and fabrication of technical ergonomic seating and commercial furnishing solutions, promoted Matt Coyne to National Sales Director this week. Serving on an interim basis, Coyne will lead BioFit's global sales initiatives in all key markets and cultivation of new industry channels for the company's application-specific and multipurpose product offerings.
Matt Coyne joined BioFit two years ago as National Sales Director of the company's K-12 division, leveraging over 20 years of scholastic furniture market and sales leadership expertise to guide what was then a newly formed team specifically targeting the education vertical. In his new role, he will further leverage his extensive industry insight, team- and relationship-building capabilities and experience to develop and execute growth strategies to drive sales across all BioFit markets. On his elevation, he shared: "This is an exciting time at BioFit, and I'm thrilled to be a key part of it. We have the best quality and mix of products to offer customers in each category we serve, and I'm anxious to lead an extremely talented team to deliver those lines and renowned level of service to them."
On Coyne's appointment, BioFit president Ed Metzger commented: "Matt has a wealth of experience in sales management and leadership. We've found him to be a no-nonsense, decisive leader with great respect for both internal and external BioFit team members and customers. He also is aware of the importance of distribution and the vital role our dealers play in helping BioFit grow. Matt has agreed to step up and fill this position on an interim basis while we evaluate our long-term options, and I am fully confident he'll do an incredible job!"
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts, and specialty products for education, laboratory, high-tech, healthcare, industrial, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.
