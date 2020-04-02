ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company, announces the formation of a Public Health Advisory Board. The board will offer guidance on BioIQ's COVID-19 solutions as well as the company's core analytics, testing and care navigation solutions, presently used by 30 health plans representing over two-thirds of covered US lives.
Those appointed to the BioIQ Public Health Advisory Board include:
- Regina Benjamin MD, MBA – 18th US Surgeon General
- Don Fetterolf MD, MBA – past President of the American College of Medical Quality
- Michael Bauer MD, FACP – Medical director and clinical pathologist
- Ashley Reynolds PhD, RN – BioIQ Chief Experience Officer
- Joshua Sclar MD, MPH – BioIQ Chief Medical Officer
BioIQ continues to onboard additional advisors. Board members' collective expertise in public health crisis management will help the company prioritize COVID-19 testing program efforts, which will focus initially on vulnerable populations, healthcare workers and those supporting critical infrastructure. The board will also reinforce efforts to contribute to the worldwide base of knowledge on the disease so BioIQ and other organizations can learn, improve and get ahead of this virus as well as future outbreaks.
Former US Surgeon General Regina Benjamin MD, MBA sees formation of the advisory board as an opportunity to develop and share best practices in stratified engagement and testing during a pandemic. "In these stressful times we have an obligation to share our knowledge on public health crisis management with our partners and peers so we can ensure the nation is prepared to swiftly and appropriately respond," Benjamin stated.
"We assembled this public health advisory group based on our desire to be as informed as we possibly can during this epidemic and beyond," said BioIQ Chief Medical Officer Joshua Sclar MD, MPH. "That includes enhancing our understanding of how changes in the unfolding epidemic will impact the need for communication, testing and care navigation; how we should prioritize populations for COVID-19 testing as it becomes increasingly available; and what research questions BioIQ can help to address through our COVID-19 programming."
"We feel a strong responsibility to act quickly to contribute COVID-19 population health solutions but are mindful of providing those solutions in a thoughtful manner," BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante elaborated. "This global pandemic and its effects will have a long tail and will fundamentally change our healthcare system. We want to ensure that our new and existing analytics, engagement, testing and care navigation solutions adapt accordingly."
BioIQ recently announced development of a new saliva-based test for COVID-19 through the company's integrated lab network. To learn more about the company's COVID-19 solutions for health plans, employers and government agencies, visit https://www.bioiq.com/covid-19-solution/.
About BioIQ
BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employer, and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.
With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.
