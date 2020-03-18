IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call to Thursday, March 26, 2020, due to scheduling conflicts.
BIOLASE will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and answer questions.
For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 800-353-6461. For international participants outside the U.S./Canada, the dial-in number is 334-323-0501. For all callers, refer to the Conference ID 7830999. To access the live webcast, go to BIOLASE Investor Events Page.
An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the BIOLASE website.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately patented 138 and 81 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 40,000 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.
