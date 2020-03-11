- Fourth quarter revenue of $8.3 million, up 52% over the prior year - Full year revenue of $27.4 million, up 39% over the prior year - 2020 revenue guidance of $48 million to $53 million; up 75% to 94% over 2019; expect to exit 2020 with an adjusted EBIDTA margin of 20% - 25% Conference call begins today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time