- Phase 3 GENESIS study in SCM showed statistically significant positive results for primary endpoint in interim analysis; enrollment halted early; topline data in H1 2021 - - Interim analysis for Phase 2b BLAST study in consolidation AML did not demonstrate statistically significant effect in primary endpoint; study will not continue; Company exploring alternative development options in AML - - Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in PDAC on track to report full results, including progression free survival and overall survival data, by year end - - Management to hold conference call today, November 23, at 10:00 am EST -