SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, Inc., a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at an early stage, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

CEO Raj Krishnan, Ph.D. and CFO Kevin Han, will provide an overview of the company and host a Q&A on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the webcast will be available in the Company Events section on Biological Dynamics' website: https://biologicaldynamics.com/company-events.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at an early stage. The company's proprietary platform, Verita™, isolates circulating nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from blood. The company is applying the platform technology along with machine learning toward detecting cancers in its earliest stages. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.