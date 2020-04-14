BioMarin_Pharmaceutical_Inc_Logo.jpg

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

 By BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (833) 360-0852
International Dial-in Number: (630) 652-5841
Conference ID: 6194595

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 6194595

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

