JERUSALEM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal influenza vaccine candidate, today announced its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.466 (NIS/$US) as at June 30, 2020.
Total operating expenses for the second quarter were NIS 16.0 million (approximately $4.61 million) compared with NIS 19.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.
- R&D expenses for the second quarter amounted to NIS 11.9 million (approximately $3.4 million) compared with NIS 15.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.
- Net loss for the second quarter was NIS 42 million (approximately $12.1 million) compared to net loss of NIS 47.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.
The decrease in total operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to fewer costs associated with the nearly complete pivotal Phase 3 trial and completion of construction of the manufacturing facility.
As of June 30, 2020, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 38.7 million (approximately $11.2 million) compared to NIS 72.4 million as of December 31, 2019.
*Tables to follow*
About BiondVax
BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine candidate, called M-001, is designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common influenza virus peptides intended to stimulate both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. In a total of seven completed Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials enrolling 818 participants, the vaccine has been shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. The ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial aims to assess safety and effectiveness of M-001 in reducing flu illness and severity. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.
Contact Details
Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the prosecution, timing and results of the ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and any subsequent trials; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of our manufacturing facility in Jerusalem; ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; the timing of clinical trials and marketing approvals; the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcome; the ability of the Company to maintain, preserve and defend its intellectual property and patents granted; whether our vaccine candidate will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the adequacy of available cash resources and the ability to raise additional capital when needed. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.
BALANCE SHEETS
In thousands, except share and per share data
Convenience
Translation
December 31
June 30,
2019
2019
2020
2020
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
N I S
U.S. dollars
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
72,467
33,916
38,752
11,181
Other receivables
656
1,258
2,467
712
73,123
35,174
41,219
11,893
LONG–TERM ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment
34,981
32,475
36,937
10,658
Right-of-use assets
7,136
7,610
6,662
1,922
Other long-term assets
510
510
891
257
42,627
40,595
44,490
12,837
-
115,750
75,769
85,709
24,730
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
17,062
7,977
4,070
1,174
Operating lease liabilities
694
686
676
195
Other payables
1,203
1,348
1,609
464
18,959
10,011
6,355
1,835
LONG–TERM LIABILITIES:
Liability in respect of government grants
14,812
14,621
12,686
3,660
Operating lease liabilities
6,809
7,076
6,457
1,863
Loan from others
123,780
110,971
122,041
35,211
Warrants
16,354
5,517
-
-
Severance pay liability, net
89
86
92
26
161,844
138,271
141,276
40,760
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized:
*) -
*) -
*) -
*) -
Share premium
255,285
185,454
304,089
87,735
Accumulated deficit
(320,338)
(257,967)
(366,011)
(105,600)
(65,053)
(72,513)
(61,922)
(17,865)
115,750
75,769
85,709
24,730
*) Represents less than NIS\USD 1.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
In thousands, except share and per share data
Convenience
Year ended
December 31,
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
Six months
ended
June 30,
2019
2019
2020
2019
2020
2020
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
N I S
U.S. dollars
(In thousands, except per share data)
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net of
68,645
15,172
11,948
20,904
31,016
8,949
Marketing, general and administrative
9,706
4,518
4,139
5,951
5,120
1,477
Total operating expenses
78,351
19,690
16,087
26,855
36,136
10,426
-
Operating loss
(78,351)
(19,690)
(16,087)
(26,855)
(36,136)
(10,426)
Financial income
4
-
(11,291)
24
5,211
1,503
Financial expense
(30,847)
(27,699)
(14,600)
(19,992)
(14,748)
(4,255)
Net loss
(109,194)
(47,389)
(41,978)
(46,823)
(46,673)
(13,177)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
(0.33)
(0.18)
(0.10)
(0.18)
(0.11)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of shares
326,651,721
261,482,786
433,498,227
261,435,179
431,485,801
431,485,801
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615570/BiondVax_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg