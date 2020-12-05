- BNZ-1 showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 63.2% based on the Global Response Score (GRS) in a heavily pretreated, relapsed and refractory CTCL patient population - No disease recurrence or relapse was observed during the study period; BNZ-1 treatment was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities, drug-related serious side effects, or laboratory abnormalities - BNZ-1 exhibited properties of an immune-oncology agent by lowering the regulatory T cells (Tregs) in this patient population