NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biorez Inc., a New Haven late-stage start-up advancing tendon and ligament healing, today announced the appointment of David Hook as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Hook joins the Biorez team at an opportune time as the company approaches an expected 510(k) clearance, and limited commercial launch of its proprietary BioBrace Implant technology in the first half of 2021.
"David is a talented commercial executive with extensive relationships and experience launching new disruptive technologies in sports medicine, and we are excited to welcome him to our team," said Kevin Rocco, Founder and CEO of Biorez. "David was also a key member of Rotation Medical, where he drove market adoption and clinical education of their regenerative implant for rotator cuff repair, from the first surgical case post-FDA clearance through a successful acquisition by Smith & Nephew."
"Implants that are bioinductive while providing structure for healing tissues during the repair or reconstruction continuum is the natural progression with this type of technology and I am looking forward to working with our surgeons to deliver the best-in-class implant for their practice and their patients," commented Mr. Hook.
Mr. Hook delivers more than 20 years of global medical device commercial experience at both large and small companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales, North America with Xiros as well as senior market development roles with two other early-stage orthopedic companies. Prior to Rotation Medical, Mr. Hook spent 16 years at Depuy Mitek (a Johnson & Johnson company), where he started as a Sales Representative and ultimately grew into the role of Worldwide Director of Professional Education & Market Development.
About Biorez Inc.:
Biorez is a New Haven-based medical device start-up focused on advancing the healing of soft tissues using its proprietary BioBrace™ Implant technology. The company has pioneered the BioBrace™ Implant, a breakthrough biocomposite scaffold featuring a highly-porous collagen matrix that is reinforced with bioresorbable microfilaments. The BioBrace Implant is intended to reinforce and regenerate soft tissue repairs in several clinical applications. The BioBrace Implant is in the late development stage and has not yet been approved for use by any regulatory agency, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More information is available at http://www.biorez.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Rocco, Biorez, (833) 324-6739, krocco@biorez.com
SOURCE Biorez