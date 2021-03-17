NEW HAVEN, Conn., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biorez Inc., a New Haven start-up advancing tendon and ligament healing, today announced that medical device industry veteran, Nicholas Pachuda, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.
A Podiatric Surgeon by training, Dr. Pachuda has spent the last 20 years in commercial leadership positions for DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson company), Arthrex, and a number of startups including Small Bone Innovations (acquired by Stryker) and Scient'x Spine (acquired by Alphatec).
"I have spent most of my career evaluating new technologies in orthopedics and have long awaited an implant that can meaningfully improve soft tissue healing," said Dr. Pachuda. "Biorez has developed a regenerative scaffold that can reinforce soft tissue repair, improve healing, and naturally resorb over time. Based on the company's progress and preclinical results, I am excited to join the Board during this important stage for the company."
"We are pleased to welcome Nick to our Board," added Kevin Rocco President and CEO of Biorez. "He has valuable market experience across a wide spectrum of companies, from startups to market leaders. His addition to the Board is well-timed as we prepare to launch the BioBrace Implant in the U.S. market later this year."
Nicholas Pachuda will join existing Biorez directors Richard Emmitt (The Vertical Group), Paul Hermes (Independent), Sacha Levy (NY Angels), Dan Wagner (Connecticut Innovations), and Kevin Rocco (Founder and CEO).
About Biorez Inc.:
Biorez is a New Haven-based medical device start-up focused on advancing the healing of soft tissues using its proprietary BioBrace™ technology. The company has pioneered the BioBrace™ Implant, a breakthrough biocomposite scaffold featuring a highly-porous collagen matrix that is reinforced with bioresorbable microfilaments. The BioBrace Implant is intended to reinforce and regenerate soft tissue repairs in several clinical applications. The Biorez Implant is in the development stage and has not yet been approved for use by any regulatory agency, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More information is available at http://www.biorez.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Rocco, Biorez, (833) 324-6739, krocco@biorez.com
SOURCE Biorez