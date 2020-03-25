UPPSALA, Sweden, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announced that Robert Dann is joining the organization as SVP Marketing and US Business and will be part of the management team. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the upcoming commercialization of DiviTum® on the US market.
"As DiviTum® is approaching commercialization we are strengthening the team. Robert brings insights from cancer diagnostics as well as therapeutics and has an excellent track record of successful product launches which will be valuable when launching DiviTum®. The appointment of Robert is an important step in bringing DiviTum® to the US market, for the benefit of cancer patients," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.
Robert Dann has extensive experience in cancer therapeutics, diagnostics and analytics. He previously led life sciences and oncology marketing at IBM Watson Health. He also served in roles leading strategic marketing and oncology marketing at GE Healthcare. Earlier in his career, among other roles, Robert led the global launch of the hit estrogen blocker Faslodex for AstraZeneca and was country general manager in Russia and in Finland. He will start in his role at Biovica on 1 April.
"While great progress has been made in developing new therapies for cancer, there are still sizable gains to be made in better understanding how well a therapy is working during the course of treatment. With pioneering work on cell proliferation markers, Biovica is at the forefront of those improvements. I am excited to be a part of the team," said Robert Dann. "So far, DiviTum® has shown great results in clinical studies, and I am confident it can help clinicians make more informed decisions, so patients get the best possible treatment."
