ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Capital, one of the most active venture capital firms in the southeastern United States, announced today the expansion of its leadership team, helping to set the course for continued growth in 2020. With the closing of its $101 million Venture Fund IV in Q4 of last year, BIP Capital continues to broaden its investments in Enterprise SaaS, Healthcare IT, Digital Media, DevTools, and MarTech.
New investments in companies already this year include Vibenomics, Case Status, Eventeny, OncoLens, and LeaseQuery. BIP Capital announced the following management changes:
- Promotion of Dan Drechsel to general partner. Drechsel has worked with leading innovators that include S1 and Global Energy Decisions. He offers broad experience scaling technology businesses across multiple industries and has held executive-level sales, marketing, and engineering positions at enterprise software, financial technology, and tech-enabled services companies.
- Promotion of Austin Poole to senior VP. Poole is a board observer for BIP Capital portfolio companies ConnexPay and ChartSpan, and sits on the board of directors at ThingTech. His experience includes driving business development and product strategy, as well as market analysis and industry research.
- Addition of Swin Moore as senior VP. An experienced venture investor specializing in helping companies accelerate, Moore was most recently a senior consultant at Vista Equity Partners. His experience further includes work in private equity and investment banking.
"In our current turbulent times, it's even more important to have a strong management team to lead operations," said BIP Capital CEO Mark Buffington. "Dan and Austin's promotions in recognition of their hard work, as well as Swin's hiring as a senior VP, will help us to further establish the solid leadership required to successfully raise and deploy funds, and to expertly guide our growing portfolio of companies in today's economic climate."
Each year, BIP Capital publishes The State of StartupsSM in the Southeast, which delivers a comprehensive overview of the venture capital and startup ecosystem in the region. In late April, the firm expects to release its second annual BIP Capital Outlook report, which predicts hot areas for investment over the next 12 months.
In January, BIP Capital was named the most active venture capital investor in Georgia for the fourth consecutive time as assessed by CB Insights.
BIP Capital is recognized as one of the most active and successful venture investors in the Southeast, serving entrepreneurs, investors, and operators to grow the emerging company ecosystem. It applies experience and process to make investment decisions and operational recommendations, allowing its portfolio companies to achieve and stay on a glide path of growth. Areas of focus include Enterprise SaaS, Healthcare IT, Digital Media, Dev Tools, and MarTech. For more information, visit www.bip-capital.com or follow BIP Capital on LinkedIn or Twitter @BIPCapital.
